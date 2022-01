Brynn McCurry had 26 points and Bailey Chapman added 17 as Sparta, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 65-57 win over Pope John on Thursday in Sparta. McCurry reached 20 points for the ninth time this season. The junior reached her career high of 31 for a second time on Dec. 19 at Morris Catholic.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO