As with much of this science of nutrition, experts don't always agree on what's best for us. Not that they don't have good information. Sometimes we have lots of valid data. But Mr. Jones' response to a dietary change may be entirely different from Mrs. Smith's. Case in point, several respected organizations have come up with different recommendations on how low we should go with our intake of sodium. Depending on which experts you listen to, we should be consuming somewhere between 1,500 and 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, according to an article on this topic by registered dietitian Karen Collins. That's quite a bit less than the estimated 3,500 milligrams we Americans currently consume.

