Tyreek Hill Family Foundation hoping to match NFL fine amount in donations for homeless

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation is looking to raise $12,875, to match the fine the NFL issued out to him for his pompom celebration.

The NFL fined Hill for unsportsmanlike conduct for using cheerleader’s pompoms to celebrate his touchdown during last Sunday’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No flag was flown during the celebration.

“We liked his pom-poms celebration! Let’s raise $12,875 for the homeless!” the foundation tweeted Saturday.

Hill tweeted Saturday following the announcement “I didn’t see no letter in my locker doesn’t count.”

The foundation was approaching $1,000 in donations just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The moment last Sunday came after Hill caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.

Video shows Hill running into the end zone, then continuing out the back and toward the fans. He stopped in front of signage that read Chiefs Kingdom and simply stared at the cheering fans.

Then Hill decided to go rogue. He grabbed pompoms from a nearby Chiefs cheerleader and did an impromptu dance of his own.

Jodi Rosanbalm shared the video she captured of the moment Hill started dancing away on Facebook. See the video in the player above.

Hill seemed to be so wrapped up in the celebration, Mahomes had to drag him back to the field to continue the game.

The Chiefs Cheerleaders also tweeted a victory Monday picture of the celebration unfolding.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening to take on the Buffalo Bills come calling in the AFC Divisional Round . Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

