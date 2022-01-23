ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

‘My beautiful angel’: Slain NYPD cop’s widow posts moving tribute

By Steven Vago and
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

The widow of slain NYPD cop Jason Rivera posted a heartbreaking message to her 22-year-old newlywed husband on Instagram on Sunday — calling him “my beautiful angel.”

Rivera was killed Friday when he and his police partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, allegedly were ambushed by 47-year-old career criminal Lashawn McNeil while responding to a domestic violence dispute, cops have said.

“Yesterday I visited the locker room where you used to FaceTime me at [sic] during your meal time or right before you had to go downstairs to the muster room for roll call at 15:00,” Rivera’s grieving widow wrote in an online post.

“Last night was supposed to be your day 5 & you were RDO [off] for the next three days,” she said. “We both waited for your RDO’s to spend them together.

“But now your soul will spend the rest of my days without me, throughout me, right beside me,” the widow wrote.

“I love you till the end of time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtyk4_0dtbuMwe00
Jason Rivera was killed when he and his police partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were ambushed while responding to a domestic violence dispute

Other posts include photos of the young couple at picturesque Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ, after their wedding Oct. 9.

Rivera’s wife referred to her husband at the time as “my soulmate, best friend and lover from now until the end of time.”

Rivera and Mora were shot when McNeil allegedly burst out of a rear bedroom at the Harlem apartment and opened fire. Rivera was killed and Mora was left fighting for his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPJ9P_0dtbuMwe00
Jason Rivera and his wife were married near Liberty State Park on October 9.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c17Ns_0dtbuMwe00
“I love you till the end of time,” Jason Rivera’s grieving widow wrote.

Mora remained at Harlem Hospital Center on Sunday after undergoing two surgeries for a bullet that lodged in his brain, sources said.

A third cop shot and wounded McNeil at the scene, hitting him in the head and arm.

On Sunday, relatives and hundreds of cops paid tribute to Rivera as his body was transported to a Manhattan funeral home — with Mayor Eric Adams and police brass also on hand.

Comments / 2

Ignorance is a disease
4d ago

OMG! Just heartbreaking! Beautiful young couple starting a new life together only to have a piece of sh** person to destroy it.

Reply
2
 

