SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Santa Clara County health officials confirmed Tuesday they have detected a descendant of the highly contagious omicron variant in two people, but do not know what, if any, new dangers this version of the coronavirus might hold. Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han told reporters that “early indications are that it probably behaves much like the omicron BA.1 sub-lineage, but it’s hard to tell because of the small number of cases so far.” According to the World Health Organization, the omicron variant has four lineages known as B.1.1.529, BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The most...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO