FBI: Most Wanted is going strong in its third season on CBS, but the show will go through a major change before the finale with the departure of star Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix. McMahon has been the leading man of the FBI spinoff ever since the backdoor pilot that gave viewers the first taste of the Fugitive Task Force team, and it’s almost hard to picture what the show will look like without him on board, even though news has already broken about the Law & Order franchise star who will step into his shoes.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO