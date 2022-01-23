Friends combine love of fitness to create first spin and yoga studio in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Some people need music to pump them up and get them moving. Others prefer a calm environment to relax and build strength. Sandi Bishop and her long-time friend Gail Ward have opened a business that provides both.

“We are trying to create an environment of something that is energetic, calming all at the same time,” said Bishop.

Sandi is a certified spin instructor. Gail is a certified yoga instructor. Together they formed Spin-N-Zen Studio on North Highway 150 in Davidson County.

“We are trying to bring something to the area that is not currently here,” said Bishop.

The business has only been open a few weeks, and the interest is growing.

“I think we’ve had 250 members join in a week in this group and that is very encouraging,” said Ward.

The ladies do not want huge classes. Their goal is to keep things intimate, only 10 people in a session for a time so people can really benefit from each session.

“Yoga is so beneficial because it works all of your body. It involves the breath, and it involves strength, balance, flexibility and all of the things you need as you age,” said Ward.

You don’t have to be at a certain level to sign up for classes. This studio is built for first-timers and people of all ages.

“We can ease you in,” Ward said. “You’re not going to mess up. You’re not going to do anything wrong. We’re going to show you what to do and explain it and set you up for success.”

The owners just want you to enjoy what you’re doing.

“We are very passionate about this. We love it, and we want you to love it so that’s what we’re here for,” said Ward.

Bishop said, “We are just really excited about this. This is something that I have wanted to do for a very long time, so it’s finally coming true.”

To check out the current class schedule and pricing, visit spin-n-zen.com . You can also email the owners at spinnzen@gmail.com with any other questions you may have.

