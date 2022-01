One of the biggest hurdles Chicago Public Schools has faced this school year is transportation, especially for thousands of special needs students. A severe shortage of bus drivers forced CPS to at one point offer $1,000 up-front and $500 per month to the families of students who were supposed to have transportation to school but weren’t routed on a bus. Hundreds of driver jobs presumably remain open; the district needs 1,200 drivers but at the start of the year, only 500 were on the job.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO