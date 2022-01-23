ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Under 10,000 new cases, 2.5 million total

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8cqJ_0dtbtC5B00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 23 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,506,175 +9,932
Hospitalizations 104,759 +74
ICU admissions 12,491 +6
Deaths* 31,987 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,500.

Light Snow: 1-2 inches expected around central Ohio, little south

The department reported 3,236 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.08% of the state’s population. And 12,201 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 5,348 22.1% 18.2%
In ICU 1,072 24.85% 17.76%
On ventilator 729 14.72% 60.93%

Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status. Doctors explain how the next COVID variant may emerge .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: More than 12,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 27 follow: Total Change New cases 2,552,972 +12,108 Hospitalizations 106,616 +446 ICU admissions 12,649 +47 Deaths* 32,489 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio receives three ‘F’ grades from American Lung Association

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio flunked three out of five categories from the American Lung Association’s most recent assessment of the state’s ability to mitigate tobacco use, according to a report released Wednesday. In this year’s annual report, the ALA handed Ohio — a state that raked in more than $1.2 billion in tobacco-related revenue […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcmh#Icu#N A#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 5,205 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 19,277 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 5,205 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 23 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 434,221 cases and 5,697 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWK 13 News

Those with black lung disease in danger of losing benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Coal miners across the nation with black lung disease, especially those in the Tri-State, could soon lose their benefits. The federal account is known as the “Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.” The trust fund pays miners with black lung disease and their families, anywhere from $700 to $1,400 per month in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy