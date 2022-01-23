Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Under 10,000 new cases, 2.5 million total
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 23 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,506,175
|+9,932
|Hospitalizations
|104,759
|+74
|ICU admissions
|12,491
|+6
|Deaths*
|31,987
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 21,500.Light Snow: 1-2 inches expected around central Ohio, little south
The department reported 3,236 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.08% of the state’s population. And 12,201 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
| Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
| Percent of
total beds
| Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,348
|22.1%
|18.2%
|In ICU
|1,072
|24.85%
|17.76%
|On ventilator
|729
|14.72%
|60.93%
Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status. Doctors explain how the next COVID variant may emerge .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
