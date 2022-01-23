ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils star P.K. Subban calls out East Coast League over racism directed at brother

By Karl Rasmussen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A wild brawl broke out in hockey’s East Coast League on Saturday after racist comments from a player were directed at Jordan Subban. The ECHL matchup between the Jacksonville Icemen and South Carolina Stingrays turned ugly after Jacksonville defenseman Jacob Panetta was alleged to have made racist remarks to Subban, brother...

