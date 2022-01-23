1 dead after fire in Sidney; 3 taken to hospital

Sidney Fire

SIDNEY — One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Sidney on Sunday.

According to Deputy Chief Dallas Davis, crews were called to respond to the fire in the 400 block of Elm Street shortly before 11:15 a.m. with a report of two people trapped inside.

Davis confirmed one person was killed and three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, Davis said.

