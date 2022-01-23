ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

1 dead after fire in Sidney; 3 taken to hospital

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
Sidney Fire

SIDNEY — One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Sidney on Sunday.

According to Deputy Chief Dallas Davis, crews were called to respond to the fire in the 400 block of Elm Street shortly before 11:15 a.m. with a report of two people trapped inside.

Davis confirmed one person was killed and three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, Davis said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

