On any night, John Stockton’s name and No. 12 jersey can be seen hanging from a banner in the south-facing rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center. But Gonzaga and its most prominent alumnus are at odds over the school’s mask mandate, leading Gonzaga to suspend Stockton’s season tickets at home basketball games. In an interview with The Spokesman-Review on Saturday at The Warehouse – the Spokane-based gym Stockton has owned since 2002 – the NBA’s all-time assists and steals leader, and one of only two players who’s had his number retired by Gonzaga, confirmed the university’s decision to suspend his season tickets for failing to comply with the mask mandate.

Source: Theo Lawson @ Spokesman-Review

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Haven’t seen too much mask enforcement in any NBA arena, at any point, since fans returned. So this is an outlier in more ways than one.

John Stockton’s defiance of mask mandate forces Gonzaga to suspend NBA Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… – 3:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

John Stockton’s tickets have been revoked at Gonzaga after he refused to wear a mask.

Here’s the @sltrib story on @SpokesmanReview‘s interview with the former Jazz PG:

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets because he won’t wear a mask; he tells @TheoLawson_SR of the Spokesman-Review in Spokane in this story that “over 100” professional athletes have died from vaccines on the field of play. spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… – 12:07 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

The John Stockton story is another sad reminder that Aaron Rodgers probably is not going to wake up one morning and realize, “Wow, I was wrong.” – 11:48 AM

Stockton said he’s conscious of his image, especially around his hometown , where he’s resided since a 19-year Hall of Fame career with the Jazz ended in 2003. The 59-year-old said he is also aware of how his widely circulated opinions may be received by fans who have accepted the evidence regarding the efficacy of vaccines and the effectiveness of mask wearing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m very concerned about my image,” Stockton said. “I understand I’m a public figure and they show me at every game, so they understand it as well. I take that responsibility very seriously, both when I’m around campus and when I’m not. It’s a lifestyle, so of course I do.” -via Spokesman-Review / January 23, 2022

During the interview, Stockton asserted that more than 100 professional athletes have died of vaccination. He also said tens of thousands of people – perhaps millions – have died from vaccines. “I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now, it’s over 100 professional athletes dead – professional athletes – the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton said in the interview. Such claims are dubious and not backed by science, nor are they deemed credible by medical professionals, according to FactCheck.org, a project of The Annenberg Public Policy Center, and research reported by PolitiFact, which is run by the Poynter Institute. -via Spokesman-Review / January 23, 2022

