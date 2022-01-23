ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cam Reddish makes Knicks debut

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svEpw_0dtbsT5l00

Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close.

Source: Twitter @FredKatz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish

Next stop: The MSG rafters pic.twitter.com/Vfk3QWCS0b1:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to3wm_0dtbsT5l00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

One fish.

Two fish.

Reddish.

Blue fish. pic.twitter.com/N0tet7lfdZ1:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16P7as_0dtbsT5l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaFSv_0dtbsT5l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HP1nG_0dtbsT5l00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrM06_0dtbsT5l00

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Reddish first points as a Knick – grabs a defensive rebound, goes the distance and hits a reverse layup. – 1:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

👀👀👀

IQ, Grimes, Reddish and Toppin on the floor to start the second quarter – 1:39 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A young second unit for the Knicks now:

Quickley, Toppin, Reddish, Grimes, Noel. – 1:37 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Cam Reddish checks in for the Knicks in the final seconds of this first quarter. The Knicks are up 39-31 after 1. They made basically everything they shot. That’s my instant analysis. – 1:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close. – 1:34 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Cam Reddish at the scorer’s table to report in. – 1:33 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cam Reddish entering the game, bout to make his Knicks debut. – 1:32 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…

1. Noel: 4.5

2. Reddish: 4.0

3. Robinson: 2.8

4. Grimes: 2.8

5. Burks: 2.4

nba.com/stats/players/…1:11 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”

@Fred Katz talks Reddish & rotation on The Putback: https://t.co/7a5fijXDH8 pic.twitter.com/zLkFzkuPfV12:17 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”

“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?

“Nah”

“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”

“No, dude… Knicks vs. Clippers at 1. Cam Reddish’s debut!!!!!” – 11:53 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.

Nerlens Noel is also available.

Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out – 11:20 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks say Kemba Walker is out with a sore knee, and that Cam Reddish — who is making his Knicks debut — and Nerlens Noel are available today against the Clippers. – 11:20 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out and Cam Reddish is available to play against Clippers. – 11:18 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.

Reddish actually got hurt two weeks ago in LA against the Clippers in his last game with the Hawks. – 11:18 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out today against LAC. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available, team says – 11:18 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Cam Reddish (ankle) is available, as is Nerlens Noel (knee), Tom Thibodeau says. Kemba Walker OUT with a sore left knee. – 11:17 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba is out today. Noel and Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cam Reddish says he’s ‘100%’ and ready to make his Knicks debut, but how much will he play? Answer — not much nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…4:24 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Knicks are listing Cam Reddish (ankle) as probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Clippers.

Nerlens Noel (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) are both listed as questionable.

Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back (NY plays in Cleveland on Monday) so Kemba may get the afternoon off – 3:33 PM

Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 20, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He’s day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / November 30, 2021

Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 28, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Trades: 3 Julius Randle trades to help the Knicks

The New York Knicks are not living up to expectations this season. After being the fourth seed in the East last year, they look like they could struggle to make the playoffs at all this year. Thief offseason acquisitions haven’t panned out as well as they might have hoped, but...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
FanSided

Caris LeVert traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s ‘panic trades’ piece

With the way things are going through 48 games played this season, should they not make any roster adjustments and rotational shakeups soon the NY Knicks could find themselves right back where they were during the seven lowly seasons prior to last year’s Cinderella story run — playoff-less and stationed within the draft lottery.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks willing to move major player at trade deadline?

The New York Knicks may be ready to have some fun at the trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet reported this week that the Knicks gave one rival team the impression that Julius Randle may be available for the right price. “It’s worth noting that one team in touch with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Empire Sports Media

Report: Knicks could trade Julius Randle at the deadline for ‘right return’

In the month of January, Knicks‘ third-year guard RJ Barrett is averaging 22.5 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. He’s also shooting 43.7% from three-point range. Barrett has completely taken over the No. 1 scoring job for New York, leaving Julius Randle in his dust, as the veteran forward records 17 points and is shooting 24.6% from range to start the new year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#First Knick#The Hall Of Fame#Msg#Nyk
New York Post

How Quentin Grimes impressed Tom Thibodeau to earn bigger Knicks role

MIAMI — Quentin Grimes’ rookie year started extremely slowly — used strictly in garbage time until early December. But the Knicks’ 2021 first-round pick has impressed Tom Thibodeau so much with his ferocious demeanor, the shooting guard out of the University of Houston is now the coach’s choice to stay in the rotation over newcomer Cam Reddish.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerami Grant offers list of preferred trade destinations

Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy