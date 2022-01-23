Cam Reddish makes Knicks debut

Fred Katz: New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close.

Source: Twitter @FredKatz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

First Knick bucket in the Hall of Fame career of NY legend Cam Reddish

Next stop: The MSG rafters pic.twitter.com/Vfk3QWCS0b – 1:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

One fish.

Two fish.

Reddish.

Blue fish. pic.twitter.com/N0tet7lfdZ – 1:39 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Reddish first points as a Knick – grabs a defensive rebound, goes the distance and hits a reverse layup. – 1:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

👀👀👀

IQ, Grimes, Reddish and Toppin on the floor to start the second quarter – 1:39 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A young second unit for the Knicks now:

Quickley, Toppin, Reddish, Grimes, Noel. – 1:37 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Cam Reddish checks in for the Knicks in the final seconds of this first quarter. The Knicks are up 39-31 after 1. They made basically everything they shot. That’s my instant analysis. – 1:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

New Knicks Cam Reddish just entered. Making his debut with the first quarter coming to a close. – 1:34 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Cam Reddish at the scorer’s table to report in. – 1:33 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cam Reddish entering the game, bout to make his Knicks debut. – 1:32 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Random Cam Reddish stat w/ him set to make his NYK debut today – Deflections per 36 minutes among current Knicks…

1. Noel: 4.5

2. Reddish: 4.0

3. Robinson: 2.8

4. Grimes: 2.8

5. Burks: 2.4

nba.com/stats/players/… – 1:11 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “You traded a 1st for (Cam) Reddish, so you kind of have to play him. But you also used a 1st on (Quentin) Grimes, whose played very well lately. And you used a No. 8 pick on Obi Toppin.”

@Fred Katz talks Reddish & rotation on The Putback: https://t.co/7a5fijXDH8 pic.twitter.com/zLkFzkuPfV – 12:17 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

“Huuuuuge game today!!! I can’t f*ucking wait!!”

“Oh, you mean Brady vs the Rams for another trip to the SB for TB12!?!?

“Nah”

“Oh, duh may bad. Chiefs vs. the Bills at 6 tonight. Yeah, man Game of the Year!!!!”

“No, dude… Knicks vs. Clippers at 1. Cam Reddish’s debut!!!!!” – 11:53 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Cam Reddish has been cleared and will be available to make his Knicks debut this afternoon vs the clippers.

Nerlens Noel is also available.

Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out – 11:20 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks say Kemba Walker is out with a sore knee, and that Cam Reddish — who is making his Knicks debut — and Nerlens Noel are available today against the Clippers. – 11:20 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out and Cam Reddish is available to play against Clippers. – 11:18 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out, Nerlens Noel will return, and Cam Reddish is healthy to make his Knicks debut.

Reddish actually got hurt two weeks ago in LA against the Clippers in his last game with the Hawks. – 11:18 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out today against LAC. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available, team says – 11:18 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is out against LA Clippers. Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Cam Reddish (ankle) is available, as is Nerlens Noel (knee), Tom Thibodeau says. Kemba Walker OUT with a sore left knee. – 11:17 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba is out today. Noel and Reddish are available. – 11:17 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Cam Reddish says he’s ‘100%’ and ready to make his Knicks debut, but how much will he play? Answer — not much nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:24 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Knicks are listing Cam Reddish (ankle) as probable for Sunday’s game vs. the Clippers.

Nerlens Noel (knee) and Kemba Walker (knee) are both listed as questionable.

Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back (NY plays in Cleveland on Monday) so Kemba may get the afternoon off – 3:33 PM

Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is “pretty close” to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankle injury. -via Twitter @FredKatz / January 20, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Cam Reddish was limited to shooting in practice today. He’s day-to-day, so too soon to say if Reddish will play tomorrow vs. Indiana. Says Reddish will be a game-time decision. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / November 30, 2021

Chris Kirschner: Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic sustained a right ankle sprain. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks. Cam Reddish has a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / November 28, 2021