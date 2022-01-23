Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen: We have his back

Joe Cowley: “Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen.

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bucks put out a rare statement disagreeing with the NBA’s suspension of Grayson Allen for his excessive foul on Alex Caruso and saying they support him. – 7:17 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

In a rare move, the Milwaukee Bucks make a statement decrying the NBA’s one game suspension of Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/yzff2kThpn – 7:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

At @TheAthletic:

Bucks guard Grayson Allen suspended one game for foul that caused Alex Caruso’s fractured wrist

theathletic.com/news/bucks-gua… – 6:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks Grayson Allen has been suspended for the foul that left Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a broken wrist jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 6:47 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Public enemy No. 1 – Grayson Allen – gets a game, Alex Caruso gets a Monday surgery and out 6-to-8 weeks. Reaction from coach Billy Donovan, as he doubles down on almost all his comments from Friday.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 6:41 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Grayson Allen suspended for flagrant foul on Alex Caruso https://t.co/H1ZfEkFhBD pic.twitter.com/VJv0S0m4k4 – 5:27 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

It’s a 1-game suspension for Grayson Allen for the foul that fractured Alex Caruso’s wrist

Billy Donovan said the Bulls respect the ruling, and that it’s now time to move on

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 5:25 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Bucks’ Grayson Allen suspended one game for flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist

cbssports.com/nba/news/bucks… – 5:19 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Last night, the Bucks won by scoring 133 points. 3 of those 133 felt more important than the rest.

“This is what he’s been doing. He makes timely 3s. He makes big shots, especially in that moment.” – Jrue Holiday on Khris Middleton

At @TheAthletic: https://t.co/x7FJvFTP09 pic.twitter.com/YvgRpvumLJ – 4:59 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

NBA suspended Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for one game

sportando.basketball/en/nba-suspend… – 4:58 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, the NBA announced. – 4:58 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Maybe it’s light, but the Grayson Allen one game suspension is in line with what the NBA gives out for these types of incident – 4:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I’m surprised Grayson Allen got a game, but the injury fallout pushed that needle, according to the league. – 4:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

One-game suspension for Grayson Allen: pic.twitter.com/yGVuB9c4Nz – 4:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, resulting in substantial injury to Caruso, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. #NBA75 – 4:55 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan on idea that Bulls would try to “get back” at Grayson Allen: “I’m not a real big believer in that stuff.”

Said Bulls’ focus every game is to put themselves in best position to win. That’s where their focus will be next time teams play – 4:53 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game for the hit on Alex Caruso, who is out 6-8 weeks pic.twitter.com/qL4CSEfdVV – 4:51 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan did back down his stance on Grayson Allen and his past in college a bit, but said if the roles were reversed and Caruso took out Giannis or Middleton, would the Bucks be so easy to say it wasn’t malicious like they have been the last 24 hours. – 4:50 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended one game without pay for making unnecessary and excessive contact against Bulls guard Alex Caruso, NBA says. – 4:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The NBA announces just a one-game suspension for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen for the foul that left Chicago’s Alex Caruso with a broken wrist. pic.twitter.com/kwAQQoTGZd – 4:47 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA announces it has issued Bucks guard Grayson Allen a one-game suspension without pay for “unnecessary and excessive contact” against Bulls guard Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/TOrIvHTEef – 4:47 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Statement from NBA on one-game suspension for Bucks’ Grayson Allen re: Alex Caruso play: pic.twitter.com/vg6WDF81D8 – 4:47 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen suspended one game by the NBA for his flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso, the league announced – 4:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The NBA is reportedly suspending Grayson Allen 1 game for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist.

➡️ https://t.co/GkT6z1Y8ed pic.twitter.com/rjbrWK2PKI – 4:46 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Surprised Grayson Allen is suspended only one game but got to turn the page and focus on tonight’s game. 4:45 CT pre. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network , it is what it is. – 4:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Right call to suspend Grayson Allen. I thought he might get a couple of games, but the NBA rarely gives suspensions longer than a game for a flagrant foul. Given Allen’s history, I can understand why some wanted a longer suspension though. – 4:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

One game suspension for Grayson Allen. – 4:38 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

“Grayson, we know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt. Grayson didn’t do it purpose. We know that and he knows that, so he knows that we have his back.” Jrue Holiday on Grayson Allen. – 1:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Regarding potential Grayson Allen discipline, there is league precedent for $25K fine for flagrant-2 fouls. Happened last season with Jamal Murray. – 1:33 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Kyrie Irving was fined $25K for a harmless back and forth with fans. Grayson Allen was fined $2K (ejection) for an intentional flagrant that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist and could have ended his career. – 12:23 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday speaks up for teammate Grayson Allen:

“We know Grayson. He’s not that type of player. He didn’t do it maliciously and he didn’t want to see Caruso get hurt… (1/2)

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… l – 11:07 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Aaron Wiggins made a fantastic play and was sent to the floor in a heap by Cedi Osman. Thank goodness it was Osman and not Grayson Allen… – 9:54 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

No Giannis? No problem. Missing their superstar, the Bucks still managed to handle the Kings Sunday afternoon. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday picked up the slack, handing Sacramento a 133-127 loss. Here are 6 quick thoughts from the Kings’ third straight defeat. – 9:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday decided to not worry about his touch and just threw that dunk DOWN with his left hand.

And then made a ridiculous defensive play on the other. Wow. – 9:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

There are not many guards that just take a few shoulder bumps on the chest from Jrue Holiday, but Davion Mitchell just stood his ground and stripped Holiday. Impressive stuff from the rookie. – 9:04 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday is still searching for his touch. Just missed another easy one. – 8:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Khris Middleton has hit 6 of his first 7 shots and has 14 points for the #Bucks. Jrue Holiday has 13 on 5 of 12 shooting. Milwaukee up 59-51 near the close of the first half. – 8:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday is 3-for-10 from the field to start this one. Jordan Nwora has eight points off the bench. #Bucks – 7:52 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Alex Caruso will need surgery on his fractured wrist after flagrant foul form Grayson Allen.

The Bulls have been outraged by Allen’s foul and his agent calls for the NBA to send a “clear message” with punishment: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:43 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6 to 8 weeks with wrist fracture after Grayson Allen flagrant foul – The Athletic theathletic.com/3086330/2022/0… – 7:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

When Khris Middleton went to the bench with 5:54 left in the first quarter, the Bucks trailed, 19-14. Now with Jrue Holiday going to the bench with 3:02 left in Q1, the Bucks trail 28-17.

Defense is going to need to get a lot better tonight. – 7:26 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

I can’t begin to tell you how disappointed I am that Grayson Allen has not been suspended . I’ll turn the page and get locked in to broadcast Sunday’s game in Orlando but I feel badly for @Alex Caruso and the @bulls organization. 4:45 Sunday @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 7:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Decision on NBA discipline for Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen has not yet been made but the league DOES take into account any injury suffered by the offended player. – 6:58 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The league office is reviewing the flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso, sources tell @YahooSports. No decision as of yet – 6:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls fans right now hearing that Grayson Allen is out for tonight’s game with a bad hip …

youtube.com/watch?v=8qe1pR… – 6:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

George Hill and Pat Connaughton get the start today for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen for the #Bucks – 6:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen is out for the Bucks tonight – he has a sore left hip … which sometimes happens when throwing another human in mid-air. – 6:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

During his pregame presser, I asked Mike Budenholzer if the organization had heard anything from the league about a possible suspension for Grayson Allen and he said “no”. – 6:03 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM

Kayte Christensen @kayte_c

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.

These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks

A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break

nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Bulls guard Alex Caruso will undergo surgery and miss at least 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a fractured right wrist last night. Grayson Allen was issued a Flagrant 2 foul on the play. – 3:50 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.

I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. – 3:40 PM

