All Charges Dropped Against MIT Professor Accused of Hiding Ties to China

By Posted by EditorDavid
 4 days ago

Remember that MIT professor accused of hiding the work he did for the Chinese government? (He was arrested for not disclosing it on federal grant applications, with a U.S. attorney announcing "It is not illegal to collaborate with foreign researchers. It is illegal to lie about it.") All charges...

