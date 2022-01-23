ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Fire at duplex in Lehigh Acres displaces family

By Victoria Costa
 4 days ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A family has been displaced after a fire tore through a Lehigh Acres duplex Sunday afternoon.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue responded to the home at 1:10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Lola Avenue S.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, according to LAFD.

The Red Cross also responded and is assisting the displaced adults and child.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as this story develops.

