HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says he was disappointed that the suspect in the deadly crash that killed a sergeant was released on bond. "At a personal level I’m disappointed," the sheriff said Thursday morning. “You know impaired driving... The suspicion of impaired driving... The killing of a peace officer is all extremely serious and should be handled accordingly to that same magnitude within our court, so I hope that's the ultimate outcome."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO