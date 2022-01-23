ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4TR9_0dtbrbAU00

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. judge granted an order to seize a cruise ship as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

The cruise ship was supposed to dock in Miami, but sailed to the Bahamas instead.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini, according to the Associated Press.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday.

It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

According to AP, the lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure. The procedure allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts.

The complaint said Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Amy Schneider speaks out after historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends after 40 wins

Amy Schneider's historic "Jeopardy!" reign is officially over. Schneider's 40-game winning streak, which began Nov. 17, came to an end Wednesday when she lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, in a competitive game. She remains insecond for all-time consecutive wins, only behind Ken Jennings, whose 74-game record has held since 2004.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Seizure#Crystal Cruises#Ap#Crystal Symphony#The Associated Press#A U S Marshal#Star Cruises
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy