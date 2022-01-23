Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. judge granted an order to seize a cruise ship as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.

The cruise ship was supposed to dock in Miami, but sailed to the Bahamas instead.

Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini, according to the Associated Press.

Passengers told news outlets that they’ll be taken by ferry to a South Florida port Sunday.

It was unclear how many passengers were aboard, with one news outlet reporting 300 and another, 700. According to the company website, the vessel can carry up to 848 passengers.

The ship was scheduled to land in Miami on Saturday. But a federal judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it once it enters U.S. waters.

According to AP, the lawsuit was filed in a Miami federal court by Peninsula Petroleum Far East against the ship under a maritime procedure. The procedure allows actions against vessels for unpaid debts.

The complaint said Crystal Symphony was chartered or managed by Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises, which are both sued for breach of contract for owing $4.6 million in fuel.