ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Jackson speech school to be relocated to Madison County

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpvCI_0dtbrUwH00

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Magnolia Speech School in Jackson will be housed in a new 30,000 square-foot facility in Madison County.

The Northside Sun reported the school is currently located on Flag Chapel Road in Jackson, but the new building will be built on Bozeman Road in Madison County. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

Cool Schools: Richland High School has its own Fire Academy

The specialized school has a small student-teacher ratio and offers auditory training, speech and occupational therapy services.

Executive Director Valerie Linn said the new location makes the school more accessible to families and more visible in the community. She added that the new facility will allow for updated technology and resources for students.

According to the newspaper, the project is estimated to cost $13 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Natalie Nelson Primer
4d ago

I don't understand, why relocate when they can just take that 13 million dollars and just build it up where it is at. but it just goes to show how they keep moving businesses out of Jackson

Reply
4
Related
WJTV 12

Seven Jackson schools go virtual for Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the City of Jackson’s ongoing water pressure issues, the following schools will remain all-virtual on Friday, January 28, 2022: Key Elementary Marshall Elementary Wilkins Elementary Blackburn Middle Peeples Middle Whitten Middle Wingfield High Any Jackson Public School District (JPS) students who attend those schools can pick up a Nutrition […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mayor withholds library funds due to LGBT books

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said he’s withholding $110,000 in funding from the city’s public library after citizens complained of “sexual content” being on display. “The books themselves are more of a sexual nature, and it’s just something that when you go to a public library, and you walk in and that […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Former Natchez mayors propose annexing parts of Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Natchez mayors, Tony Byrne and Philip West, asked the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to consider annexing parts of Adams County into the city limits. The Natchez Democrat reported Byrne said while the city has experienced economic successes of late, that many prospects would look at a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Hoy Road project to be finished by summer 2022

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hoy Road project is taking longer than expected, but crews are still working to finish the project. The Northside Sun reported the completion date has been moved from spring to summer of 2022. The construction began in September 2020 and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The project […]
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Magnolia, MS
Madison County, MS
Education
City
Madison, MS
Madison County, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

Amory Railroad Festival to return after COVID cancellations

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a northeast Mississippi town have approved the dates for the community’s railroad festival. The 2022 Amory Railroad Festival will be held April 7-10. The town’s board of aldermen recently approved the schedule, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The last Amory Railroad Festival was held in 2019. The newspaper reports that […]
AMORY, MS
WJTV 12

MSMA to host virtual townhall on COVID-19

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) will host a virtual townhall on Tuesday, February 8 from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm. The townhall will focus on COVID-19 and include a diverse panel of professionals from across the state. The first hour of the townhall will be discussion amongst the experts, followed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve agreement for downtown scooters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg neighbors could once again see scooters in the downtown area. The Vicksburg Post reported the Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an agreement on Tuesday with Bird Co., which is a Los Angeles-based electric vehicle company. The company would lease scooters to the city. No date has been announced for […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson bottled water distribution set for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Thursday, January 27. COVID-19 testing will also be provided at the site starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialized School#The Northside Sun#Richland High School#Fire Academy
WJTV 12

Mask mandate for Brookhaven city schools to continue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Brookhaven School District Board voted to continue a mask mandate for city schools. The Daily Leader reported students will return to a traditional schedule. They will continue a hybrid schedule through Friday, January 28. Campuses will return to a traditional schedule on Monday, January 31.
WJTV 12

Eight Jackson schools go virtual for Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Pubic School District (JPS) announced eight schools will be all-virtual on Wednesday, January 26 due to low or no water pressure. The following schools will be all virtual: Key Elementary, 699 West McDowell Road Lester Elementary, 2350 Oakhurst Street Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive Wilkins Elementary, […]
WJTV 12

Ridgeland mayor withholds $100K from library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Ridgeland Public Library said Mayor Gene McGee is withholding more than $100,000 in funding from the facility. According to library officials, the mayor said they need to purge books with LGBT content before he releases the money. McGee confirmed to WJTV 12 News that he was withholding the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chief justice extends COVID-19 order for courts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extended a COVID-19 emergency order to postpone jury trials scheduled through Friday, February 25. Emergency Administrative Order 27 stated judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants through Friday, February 25. To […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Decemius Strong of Indianola

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 28-year-old Decemius Strong of Indianola. He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Strong was last seen Saturday, January 22, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. in the […]
INDIANOLA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Blood Services joins mass transfusion program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a result of the nationwide blood shortage, Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps Program, which helps gets blood to people in need during a mass transfusion disaster. Blood centers in the program commit to collecting extra units on a rotating schedule to create an available supple […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

NAMI Central MS to host virtual Suicide Prevention discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Mississippi announced the organization will host a virtual discussion about suicide prevention. The event will be on Tuesday, February 1 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officials said anyone who would like to attend can RSVP here. This is a free […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police announce 2022 amnesty period

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department announced the amnesty period for past due fines will begin Tuesday, February 1 until Saturday, April 30. If an individual owes past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued, they can avoid arrest and have the warrant dismissed if the fine is paid […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed on National Street in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. on National Street. The victim was 20 years old. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said they hope to make an arrest soon. They did […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

6,535 new coronavirus cases, 32 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,535 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 32 additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 712,133 with 10,806 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

4 injured in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County. The Vicksburg Post reported the crash happened on Oak Ridge Road just after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a 2021 GMC Acadia SUV and a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck collided. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution in Jackson for neighbors in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition partnered with the City of Jackson to distribute bottled water to neighbors. The distribution began at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cash Saver at the intersection of Raymond and McDowell Roads in Jackson. The distribution will continue until supplies run out. Officials said the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy