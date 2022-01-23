ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCIS season 19 episode 12: Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘Fight or Flight’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow night is poised to bring us NCIS season 19 episode 12 and hopefully with that, we’re gonna have some great stuff for Wilmer Valderrama. Based on some early evidence, that does seem to be the case. At the center of “Fight or Flight” is cage fighting. In...

'NCIS: Hawai’i' Fans Will Lose It Over These 'Hawai’i Five-0' Stars Returning to the Island

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, get excited — upcoming future episodes are going to bring together a lot of your favorite crime-solving characters. Earlier this month, it was announced that actress Katrina Law, who plays Special Agent Knight, and her costar Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Torres in the CBS drama, would be heading to The Aloha State for a new NCIS episode. “I am headed off to Hawai'i to shoot a crossover event,” Wilmer said in an Instagram clip from January 3. “I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawai'i, too,” Katrina added. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”
TV SERIES
'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
NCIS Just Revealed A Longtime Secret About Gibbs, So When Is Mark Harmon Coming Back?

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.
TV & VIDEOS
Actor Wilmer Valderrama and Model Amanda Pacheco Talk About Honoring their Roots and Making Multigenerational Living Work for Their Familia

When actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, and model and scuba divemaster Amanda Pacheco, 31, met through a mutual friend almost three years ago, neither was looking for a relationship. He was pulling long hours on the set of the CBS drama NCIS, and she was in the throes of planning a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Miami. The stars, it seemed, were not aligned to bring the pair together, and yet Valderrama recalls feeling "a gravitational pull" toward Pacheco. "There was just something about her that told me I needed to know this person," he says.
CELEBRITIES
NCIS: Hawai'i Just Revealed How NCIS' Gibbs Is Connected to Tennant

Ahead of this March’s official crossover event, NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday night revealed the role that NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs played in guiding Jane Tennant’s career. In the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 2” (the conclusion of a two-parter that kicked off on Sunday night), as the team investigated former CIA operative Maggie Shaw’s (Julie White) apparent role in abetting a Chinese spy who was hiding out in Hawaii, a series of flashbacks starting with “15 Years Ago” chronicled Maggie’s recruitment and training of a younger Jane (Vanessa Lachey). In the final flashback sequence, set 11 years ago, Jane learned that Maggie...
TV SERIES
‘NCIS’: How the Show Performed After Losing Gibbs in 2021

During season 19 of “NCIS,” the longtime series took a big hit to its cast list. The drama series said goodbye to its star, Mark Harmon. He has been portraying Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the agent in charge of the “NCIS” team, since the show first aired in 2003. To be exact, he first appeared as Gibbs in a backdoor pilot of “JAG.”
TV SERIES
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Welcomes First Son

Just in time to celebrate the New Year, NCIS alum Emily Wickersham announces that she has given birth to a healthy, happy baby boy. Wickersham, who played NCIS Special Agent Eleanor Bishop from Seasons 11-18, went on Instagram on Friday. Why? She wanted to tell the world about this news.
CELEBRITIES
See the Adorable First Pics of Former NCIS Star Emily Wickersham's New Baby

It’s been eight months since Emily Wickersham left her role as Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on NCIS, which came as a surprise move at the time. The set up was good, Bishop resigned her job after it was discovered that she had leaked an NSA document 10 years earlier. However, it was really just a ploy to become a disgraced agent so she could go undercover on an operation.
CELEBRITIES
Fans of the 'NCIS' Franchise Are Desperate to Know if 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Has Been Canceled

We could simply blink and there'd be another series added to the NCIS franchise. Since 2003, NCIS has been bringing crime and drama to the small screen. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) — who left the original series in October 2021 — and his team are adept at investigating various crimes tied to the Navy or Marine Corps. Whether it's murder or terrorism, they're on the case.
TV SERIES
‘NCIS’: Did CBS Try To Get Cote de Pablo To Stay on the Show?

Surely, NCIS producers tried to do everything possible to keep Ziva David as a key character in the cast. NCIS fans loved Cote de Pablo, the ultra tough former Mossad agent. They still talk about Ziva, although she left the show in 2013. Part of the enduring strength of NCIS is its female cast. After all, Ziva could beat up the bad guys and slip into a sexy blue dress and go undercover as a nightclub singer.
TV SERIES
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Revealed How Important Abby Was on the Team

Pauley Perrette portrayed forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS for fifteen seasons. During her time on the series, Perrette helped to create one of the best characters on the show. She left the show in 2018 and fans are still hoping she’ll return. That probably won’t ever happen. However, it’s easy to see why fans want her back. Abby was a loveable character. Her quirky personality made her stand out in the crowd. At the same time, Perrette had great chemistry with her co-stars. In short, her performance was a joy to watch.
TV SERIES
