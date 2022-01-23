NCIS season 19 episode 12: Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘Fight or Flight’

Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 winter premiere of NCIS, called “Pledge of Allegiance.”. NCIS returned in 2022 with an episode that put the agents on the case of the theft of classified Navy software that could control drones, and the guilty party turned out to be in front of them almost the whole entire time. While the case was all about the stolen software, there was a background mystery concerning $10,000 that was deposited into the bank accounts of each McGee and Palmer, but not Torres, Knight, Cole, or Kasie. The mystery was solved at the end of the hour courtesy of Vance, and it involved a secret about Gibbs coming to light about something he has been doing behind the scenes for decades.

