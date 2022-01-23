Europe Could Be Headed For Pandemic 'Endgame': WHO

Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. But it won’t be like flipping a light switch: The world will have to learn to coexist with a virus that’s not going away. The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles, again, to stem the spread. But this time, we’re not starting from scratch. Omicron doesn’t appear to be as deadly as some earlier variants. And those who survive it will have some refreshed protection against other forms of the virus that still are circulating – and maybe the next mutant to emerge, too. The newest variant is a warning about what will continue to happ.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO