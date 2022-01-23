ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘The Moors’ at Red Orchid is a fresh take on a creepy, Brontë-like world

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Karen Aldridge, a Chicago actress of longstanding international acclaim, finds herself playing a bizarre but compelling character at the shoebox-sized A Red Orchid Theatre: She’s Agatha, a terrifyingly stern spinster sister stuck in a rundown manse on a simulacrum of the wild Yorkshire moors, a fever nightmare of Charlotte Brontë-like origin.

But Aldridge, who is powerful enough not just to intimidate anyone walking in off the street but to raise the entire stakes of director Kirsten Fitzgerald’s production of Jen Silverman’s “The Moors,” is such a remarkable actress that all of that fast-paced intensity constantly is underpinned by vulnerability. Silverman’s 2016 play, a satirical deconstruction (or mashup) of Brontë-like mythology, has designated Agatha as a figure so controlling as to even panic the house Mastiff (played by Guy Van Swearingen), when he’s not playing out his relationship with a local moor-hen (Dado). But I think the playwright also wanted us to ponder some version of a latent theme in all of the Brontë novels: how, in isolation both geographic and gender-forced, does a woman allow herself to be seen?

I’ve written similar things about Aldridge’s work several times over the last 20 years, I know, but this is one of her most compelling performances and reason alone to head to A Red Orchid in Old Town.

Better yet, “The Moors” is a funny play, especially typified in this production with the fast-paced scenes between Aldridge’s Agatha and Jennifer Engstrom’s Marjory, the show’s creepy shape-shifter of a maid — like Mrs. Danvers from “Rebecca” on steroids.

In the horror tradition, “The Moors” follows the arrival of a young woman Emilie (Audrey Billings) into this strange environment. Things proceed from there as Agatha and her sister Huldey (Christina Gorman) hold court, backed in eye-popping costumes and makeup from Myron Elliott-Cisneros that function on all kinds of different levels.

Silverman, who also wrote ”The Witch,” certainly is not alone in crafting plays that riff on period themes from a contemporary and progressive point of view, but she has a much richer sense of irony that many of her peers and that serves her (and her audience) well.

The first two thirds of this production come with real intensity and vivacity but, on the night I was there at least, the stakes sagged and dissipated toward the end, with the later scenes looking markedly less well prepared — a consequence, perhaps, of the difficult of producing theater during the current crisis. But this is still a very entertaining night out, a live-wire show that would contrast nicely for you with all you have been watching on those screens.

“The Moors” runs through Feb. 27 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St.; 90 minutes; tickets $30-$40 at 312-943-8722 or aredorchid.org

‘Mary Rose’ by Black Button Eyes Productions

Another gothic option available at present is a new musical, “Mary Rose,” produced in Edgewater with book and lyrics by Ed Rutherford and music and lyrics by Jeff Bouthiette. This show, directed by Rutherford, also about 90 minutes and set in remote Scotland, is based on the oft-overlooked 1920 play by J.M. Barrie. In its story of a vanished child (and a reappearing woman), it features many of the same obsessions you can see in “Peter Pan,” especially when it comes to grief, longing, fantastical desire and the cheating of death.

There are some lovely songs here and the cast features a couple of excellent singers (most notably, Kevin Webb). I found the production flatter and more conventionally staged than it needed to be, though. The material, which has all kinds of promise, was asking for more integration with the musicians and better sound, as well as a simpler yet more immersive sensibility, which I’ve seen Black Button Eyes pull off before. Nonetheless, here’s a company that has managed to get up an intriguing new musical in the pandemic; born and raised up in Chicago, it’s worth your support.

“Mary Rose” runs through Feb. 12 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway; 90 minutes; tickets $30 at www.blackbuttoneyes.com

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

