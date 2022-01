When the 53-year-old man attempted to break up a fight between his son and his fiancée, his own child beat him to death with a golf club. This week, a jury found the 29-year-old son guilty of second-degree murder which unfolded back in 2019. The defendant was also convicted of domestic assault and armed criminal action. His sentencing is due next month as he faced up to life in jail.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO