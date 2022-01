Winter is well underway and Dominion Energy is providing easy, straightforward tips to help customers manage their energy use during the colder months. According to Ginger Greenway, program manager of energy information services for Dominion Energy South Carolina, colder outside temperatures means your heating system will work harder to keep your home warm. The best way to conserve energy this winter is to manage your thermostat. Setting the thermostat at 68 degrees or as low as comfortable during the day is a way to help conserve energy. Wearing extra layers of warm clothing after setting the thermostat to 68 might be a better option for those who prefer to be a bit warmer. Another tip is to adjust curtains and blinds according to the time of day.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO