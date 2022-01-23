ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

DPD investigating after a bank was robbed on Jersey Ridge Road

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 4:51 p.m. Friday.

It happened at the Family Credit Union on Jersey Ridge Road.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a bank robbery.

The responding officers discovered that the unidentified suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect then left with an unknown amount of money.

Please call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

One person dead in Des Moines hit-and-run on Monday

Des Moines, IOWA – Des Moines Police Department officials said this unfortunate incident occurred right before 3 a.m. early Monday morning. It happened near SE 7th Street and E. MLK Parkway. Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers found one adult...
DES MOINES, IA
