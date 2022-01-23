DPD investigating after a bank was robbed on Jersey Ridge Road
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 4:51 p.m. Friday.
It happened at the Family Credit Union on Jersey Ridge Road.
Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a bank robbery.
The responding officers discovered that the unidentified suspect reportedly entered the business and demanded money from a teller.
The suspect then left with an unknown amount of money.
Please call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 if you have any information about this incident.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 1