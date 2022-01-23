One person injured following two-vehicle collision on Highway 151

Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s, the accident occurred right before 6 p.m. Friday.

It happened on Highway 151.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies discovered that two vehicles crashed at the location.

Deputies said that Ford Edge was driving north on Springville Road.

The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic on Highway 151 and was struck by a westbound Ford Fusion.

Passenger in the Ford Edge suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, deputies said.

The driver of the Ford Edge was charged with failure to yield right-of-way.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.