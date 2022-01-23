Local resident facing felony charges after firing several shots at a victim who was standing with his child
Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Cameron Howard and he was taken into custody on Thursday.
The 34-year-old man is now facing felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon.
It happened in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.
The 34-year-old suspect reportedly fired several shots at a victim who was standing in a doorway with one of his children.
Prosecutors said the building was struck several times by gunfire.
Howard is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
