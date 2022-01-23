ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Local resident facing felony charges after firing several shots at a victim who was standing with his child

Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Cameron Howard and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man is now facing felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon.

It happened in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.

The 34-year-old suspect reportedly fired several shots at a victim who was standing in a doorway with one of his children.

Prosecutors said the building was struck several times by gunfire.

Howard is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 16

Papa Bear
4d ago

I thought we had a white crime problem. Damn, most of these shootings and such are Black Folks, (people of color). Must be a misunderstanding.

Reply(3)
11
Liberty
4d ago

This criminal is a threat to the public; his bail should be much higher than $10,000.00. In California bail can easily be $50,000.00 without even firing the weapon or for just making terrorist threats.

Reply
11
Wade Peyrucain
4d ago

But Felons are not supposed to have firearms now are they but they still get them

Reply
7
