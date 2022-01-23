Local resident facing felony charges after firing several shots at a victim who was standing with his child

Davenport, IOWA – According to the court documents, his name is Cameron Howard and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The 34-year-old man is now facing felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and control of a firearm by a felon.

It happened in the 6500 block of North Harrison Street.

The 34-year-old suspect reportedly fired several shots at a victim who was standing in a doorway with one of his children.

Prosecutors said the building was struck several times by gunfire.

Howard is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.