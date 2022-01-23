ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1Nvi_0dtbo6h100

Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back.

Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries.

Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the Premier League would end on Sunday. Not even with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte going nine league matches unbeaten at the start of his Tottenham reign before the visit to Stamford Bridge.

It's now 33 wins for Chelsea against Tottenham in the Premier League era — more than against any other opponent. Not since 2018 has a Tottenham player even scored against Chelsea in the league when the north London side last won this derby.

“Over the last couple of weeks we haven’t had the results we wanted," Mount said. "So you start looking around you and teams are creeping up, teams have more games than us.

“So then we start getting in a difficult position. So today was a massive game, with Tottenham coming up on us and having games on us to get three points was massive for us.”

Tottenham will have complaints that Harry Kane was denied a first-half goal when it was ruled out for what appeared his slight touch on Silva before racing through on goal to meet Ryan Sessegnon's cross.

But for all Kane harangued referee Paul Tierney at halftime, Tottenham crumbling so soon after the break made the win for Chelsea look inevitable. Tottenham was also denied a spot in the League Cup final by Chelsea winning both semifinal legs this month.

Victory for Thomas Tuchel's side shores up a top-four place that was starting to look shaky before winning for the first time since Dec. 26.

Chelsea stayed a point behind second-place Liverpool, which won 3-1 across London at Crystal Palace through first-half goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Fabinho's penalty.

“The first 35 minutes was brilliant and some of the best stuff we have played all season," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “Exactly the way we want to play and if somebody had an explanation for what happened after 35 minutes, I would like it."

The results will give a flicker of hope that Manchester City can still be caught after the champions were held at Southampton to Saturday to now sit only nine points in front of Liverpool having played a game more.

While Tottenham is in seventh place, the coronavirus postponements distort the standings. Tottenham fell to 11 points behind Chelsea but with four games in hand. And Man United is only two points ahead in the fourth Champions League place having played two more games than Tottenham.

What helped Conte slightly was Arsenal being held 0-0 by Burnley on Sunday. Arsenal did move above Tottenham into sixth place on goal difference but having played an extra game.

Tottenham couldn't recreate the drama from Wednesday night when two stoppage-time goals turned around a game at Leicester to win. And Leicester disappointed again on Sunday after Danny Welbeck's downward header in 82nd gave Brighton a 1-1 draw by canceling out Patson Daka’s strike.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hull sack manager Grant McCann following club takeover

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Moroccan#The Premier League
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Ivory Coast vs Egypt on TV? Time, channel and how to watch all today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

One of the biggest match-ups at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations so far takes place on Wednesday, with one of the pre-tournament favourites set for a relatively early exit.Ivory Coast cruised through their group stage, finishing top and unbeaten in Group E, with only hosts Cameroon scoring more than the six goals The Elephants managed.The goals have been spread around so far, with Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe the only player in the squad to notch twice at the tournament - which is the same tally as last-16 opponents Egypt have managed in total.Mohamed Salah managed one goal as his team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough club doctor helps save fan’s life at game for second time this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

England focusing on ‘small details’ in preparations to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate is focusing on the “small details” that will help England in their bid to win the World Cup later this year.The Three Lions have been the nearly men in the last four years as they were semi-finalists in Russia in 2018 while also losing the Euro 2020 final last summer.Southgate knows his side are not far away from ending a 56-year trophy drought and intends to use the time before the winter tournament to get everything in order.“It’s firstly a brilliant challenge for us,” he said. “The team have got to a certain level and there is a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri becomes latest victim of Watford’s extreme short-termism

Claudio Ranieri was always doomed to failure at Watford. The 70-year-old has been sacked after a shambolic run that generated just one point in eight Premier League games and culminated in the embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Norwich City on Friday night.When the floodlights failed at Vicarage Road with Watford trailing to their relegation rivals, it was already clear. The lights were going out for Ranieri. The Italian was in charge for just 13 league games. He is well-liked and respected across the sport but he was just about the worst appointment that Gino Pozzo, the club’s owner, could have made....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Watford, who sit in the Premier League relegation zone, sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy