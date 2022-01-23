Asian Glazed Salmon

Captain James Cook arrived in Hawaii and Alaska during the same year. Alaska gained statehood just eight months before Hawaii, and they are the only states not contiguous with the rest of the United States. The fact is, Hawaii and Alaska have an ancient relationship far beyond coincidence. There are accounts of interactions between Alaskan and Hawaiian natives predating the arrival of Captain Cook such as trading furs, forming whaling routes, and even migration. These relationships are present through the various gold rushes of the 1800s until today. Pacific Islanders comprise the largest growing ethnic community in Alaska over the past two decades and the evidence is clear; in Anchorage alone you can spot a Polynesian florist, various Hawaiian restaurants, and a small handful of Samoan churches. If you look a little harder in some convenience stores, you’ll find the piece of culinary heaven brought to us from the south Pacific, the Hawaiian delicacy known simply as ‘musubi’.

