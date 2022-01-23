ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis Asian Glazed Salmon is the perfect quick, easy, and delicious dinner! Tender and flaky salmon filets are soaked in a simple Asian salmon marinade, broiled until caramelized, and smothered in a sticky sauce. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and Paleo. Asian Glazed Salmon. Salmon is hands down one...

RecipeGirl

Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Salmon

Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Salmon is a quick, easy, delicious way to make salmon at home!. I have always heard that air fryer salmon was amazing. My friends had kept telling me to try it. We love salmon at our house so much, so I finally gave it a go. It’s amazing! It cooks perfectly in a short amount of time. And it turns out so good!
brandeating.com

A Look at Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Minis

Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Minis consists of four different mini donuts, including the Mini Chocolate Glazed Donut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Donut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Donut, and the Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Donut. A 16-count box of them goes for $16.99 (about the same price...
Food52

Sheet-Pan Meatloaf With Apple Butter Glaze

Wondering how to use that jar of apple butter in the cabinet and ground pork in your freezer? This pork meatloaf is packed with fresh sage, apples, and vegetables, has a sweet and tangy apple butter & mustard glaze, and plenty of black pepper for a little kick of spice to play with the sweet and savory for an exciting addition to your winter dinner table.
amymyersmd.com

AIP Crab-Stuffed Salmon

This Crab-Stuffed Salmon is a showstopper main dish that is as healthy as it is delicious! It’s full of protein and healthy fats, and it is made with just a few simple ingredients that really allow the salmon and crab to shine. The gluten-free crab stuffing can be prepared in advance, and the whole dish is ready from start to finish in under 30 minutes.
The Infatuation

Glaze Teriyaki Grill

Sometimes you just need a place that never lets you down. Sure, it might not blow you away, but it will always deliver, just like Celine at her Vegas show. Every. Single. Night. Glaze is always good in a pinch for healthy bowls and salads that actually taste good. Adding salmon won’t set your credit score back, and for that we are grateful.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Curried Salmon Sandwiches

Burger King Malaysia is giving the classic fish sandwich a gourmet upgrade with the debut of its new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich. Just as the name suggests, the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich is a flavorful sandwich bursting with rich curry flavors. More specifically, you'll find a crispy salmon patty covered with a savory Japanese curry sauce. The fish is then paired with lettuce, onions, and American cheese, and served on a toasted sesame seed bun. The new dish joins an existing lineup of curry-infused sandwiches, including the Japanese Curry Whopper and Japanese Curry Chick’N Crisp sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Health Digest

Gluten-Free Crepes Recipe

Just because you've given up gluten doesn't mean you have to give up crepes! This gluten-free crepe recipe is quick, easy, and just as tasty as the "real deal."
RECIPES
A Beautiful Mess

Air Fried Salmon

My obsession with my air fryer continues. In this week’s saga, I’m sharing how to air fry salmon. It’s SO good! So quick! And it’s cooked well, but not dry. This is a new favorite at our house for sure. It’s been added to the rotation of air fried wings, broiled steak, and homemade cashew chicken. Ha.
RECIPES
simplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Umami Salmon Bowls

San-J has done it again! First it was a wide variety of trusted gluten-free tamari soy sauces, then cooking sauces like Szechuan sauce, then slow cooker simmer sauces, and now their newest line of Splash sauces. I’ve used their Umami Tamari Splash sauce in my delicious new Gluten-Free Umami Salmon Bowls recipe.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Watercress & Glazed Bacon

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad with Watercress & Glazed Bacon. yellow onion, shaved very thin on a Japanese mandolin. brown sugar glazed bacon (recipe below) strawberry balsamic vinaigrette (recipe below) Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress with as much of the strawberry vinaigrette as desired. Brown Sugar Glazed...
RECIPES
alaskamagazine.com

The Captain’s Cook: salmon musubi

Captain James Cook arrived in Hawaii and Alaska during the same year. Alaska gained statehood just eight months before Hawaii, and they are the only states not contiguous with the rest of the United States. The fact is, Hawaii and Alaska have an ancient relationship far beyond coincidence. There are accounts of interactions between Alaskan and Hawaiian natives predating the arrival of Captain Cook such as trading furs, forming whaling routes, and even migration. These relationships are present through the various gold rushes of the 1800s until today. Pacific Islanders comprise the largest growing ethnic community in Alaska over the past two decades and the evidence is clear; in Anchorage alone you can spot a Polynesian florist, various Hawaiian restaurants, and a small handful of Samoan churches. If you look a little harder in some convenience stores, you’ll find the piece of culinary heaven brought to us from the south Pacific, the Hawaiian delicacy known simply as ‘musubi’.
ALASKA STATE
SPY

What Are the Best White Wines for Cooking In 2022?

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Now that those chilly winter temperatures have arrived, our palates may be craving the more full-bodied and comforting experience of sipping — err, guzzling — red wine. But what happens if you didn’t kill all those wonderful bottles of summery white that are sitting in your fridge waiting patiently to be uncorked? Fear not! Not only can you enjoy white wines all year long (because, duh), they’ll...
FOOD & DRINKS
feastmagazine.com

Root Vegetables with Espresso-Chipotle Glaze

The fine powder is made from ground concentrated instant coffee crystals. Last call for winter roots! This time of year can be dreary, so spice them up with an espresso-chipotle glaze, which delivers notes of bitter coffee and sweet heat. If you like more char on your vegetables, broil them on the top rack of the oven for a minute or two after the allotted cooking time, watching carefully to make sure they don’t burn.
RECIPES

