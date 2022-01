Little can compare to the comfort provided by your favorite sweatsuit. If you feel like you can’t let go of your WFH co-ords just yet, you’re not alone — Rihanna also agrees. And, she has a clever way of styling it so you can continue to wear your cozy set for any public outing. Although the pairing of sweats with sneakers or even UGG boots is a classic, the singer has more of an unexpected fashion combo up her sleeve. During a recent date with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore sweatpants with heels — a clever fashion trick where she looked dressy and was still comfortable.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO