Kristen Stewart is Mad for Plaid in Velvety Suit and Sleek Metallic Loafers

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw7Wn_0dtbmOQQ00

Kristen Stewart gave suiting a punk rock edge for a “Spencer” screening in New York City this week.

The “Twilight” star suited up in a Bella Freud suit, which featured a maroon, navy and white pattern. The blazer and pants featured a velvety texture, giving her ensemble a relaxed softness. Stylist Tara Swennen paired the set with a sultry black lace crop top by Dolce and Gabbana, featuring a deep neckline. The look was finished with Stewart’s go-to silver lock necklace by Jillian Dempsey.

When it came to shoes, Swennen grounded Stewart’s menswear-inspired look in a pair of Nomasei loafers. The $410 Nono style featured metallic silver leather uppers, as well as thick 1.18-inch heels and slightly squared toes. Stewart’s loafers also included thick front straps with a shiny gold hand-shaped pendant on each, adding to the pair’s quirkiness. The style gave her look pure rock n’ roll edge.

Loafers have been a top footwear trend over the last several seasons, due to their relaxed nature, plus whimsical and practical features like penny loafer straps and lug soles. Brands like Prada, Gucci and Ganni have released their own styles that have become hallmarks of the trend. Aside from the “Clouds of Sils Maria” actress, stars like Elsa Hosk, Bella Hadid and Rita Ora have worn pairs by Celine, Vinny’s and Alexander McQueen in recent weeks.

Stewart’s become known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s footwear on and off the red carpet. Outside of Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Malone Souliers and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to looks also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

Give your next look a dapper edge with loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBvOw_0dtbmOQQ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Garren loafers, $89 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLlnl_0dtbmOQQ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Coach Cora loafers, $165 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i16vv_0dtbmOQQ00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lucero loafers, $25 .

