ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cruise ship headed to Miami changes course after judge orders seizure

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RLQe_0dtblkc500

A cruise ship that was scheduled to dock in South Florida sailed to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel, The Associated Press reported.

The order was granted due to unpaid fuel bills, according to court documents obtained by USA Today. The warrant enabled authorities to take custody of the ship, and it would have been met by U.S. Marshals had it docked in the Miami area.

Cruise trackers showed that the Crystal Symphony was currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini, according to the AP. It was supposed to dock at Port Everglades.

The cruise ship’s 700 passengers and crew have been on board an extra day, WSVN-TV reported.

Officials told the television station that passengers are scheduled to arrive in Port Everglades by ferry Sunday afternoon and will be processed.

A federal judge in Miami issued the arrest warrant for the ship on Thursday, a maritime practice where a U.S. Marshal goes aboard the vessel and takes charge of it when it enters U.S. waters, the AP reported.

A complaint against the cruise ship’s parent company Crystal Cruises, and one of its sister lines, Star Cruises, was filed by Peninsula Petroleum, WPLG-TV reported.

In the complaint, Peninsula Petroleum claims the two cruise lines owe it $4.6 million dollars in unpaid fuel bills since last year, with slightly more than $1 million owed by the Crystal Symphony ship, the television station reported.

Miami-based Crystal Cruises said it is suspending ocean voyages through the end of April, the Miami Herald reported. Its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, warned investors that it expects to run out of money by the end of the month.

“Suspending operations will provide Crystal’s management team with an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine various options moving forward,” the company said in a statement earlier this week.

Besides Crystal Symphony, Crystal Cruises still has two other ships currently cruising, the AP reported. One ends its voyage on Jan. 30, while the other docks in Argentina on Feb. 4.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

EXPLAINER: Who uses Florida-Caribbean smuggling routes?

MIAMI — (AP) — Little is known about the 40 people believed to have been aboard a boat that capsized and was found this week near Florida's coast with just one survivor. But they were on a route often traveled by migrants trying to enter the U.S. clandestinely, and authorities suspect the trip was organized by smugglers.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Man killed by Brightline commuter train in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man attempting to cross railroad tracks in South Florida was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a high-speed commuter train, authorities said. The incident occurred at a crossing in Hollywood, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The man attempted to cross the tracks as the Brightline train was coming, Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata told the newspaper.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WOKV

Japan to watch WHO probe of director's alleged racism, abuse

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's government said Friday it will watch the World Health Organization's investigation into staff complaints over racism and abuse by a top Japanese official at the agency but denied it inappropriately received sensitive vaccine information from him. WHO staffers have alleged that Dr. Takeshi...
SOCIETY
WOKV

S. Korea plans to add small clinics as omicron fuels surge

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea plans to add hundreds of small neighborhood hospitals and clinics to treat the thousands more people expected to get COVID-19 during a developing omicron surge. Health officials announced the plans Friday as South Korea’s daily cases reached a new high...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

US judge may suspend mustang roundup in Nevada; suit pending

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in Nevada where their advocates say the federal government is “needlessly and recklessly” killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. laws. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du says she expects...
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

Robinson goal lifts US over El Salvador 1-0 in Cup qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Antonee Robinson somersaulted a struggling United States into a strong position in World Cup qualifying, just like he did in September. And when he broke through the freeze in the air and the offense, he celebrated with not a single handstand but a double.
MLS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy