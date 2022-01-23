ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scenes From ‘Ozark’ Season 4

By Laila Abuelhawa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcited to see how fast we can binge-watch the fourth and final season of Ozark? Us, too. We’ve missed Marty (Jason Bateman) and Ruth’s (Julia Garner) banter and want to see how much Jonah (Skyler Gaertner) has grown, and just what the heck is going to happen to head honcho...

epicstream.com

Why Ozark Season 4 was Split in Two Parts, According to Showrunner

Showrunner Chris Mundy explained why the final season of Ozark is split into two parts. Netflix's critically-acclaimed American crime drama series Ozark is considered to be one of the best shows on the streaming platform, and it will all come to an end with the debut of the fourth and final season. However, fans won't get the final episodes in just one batch. As previously announced, Season 4 has been split in two parts with the first seven episodes releasing later this month.
NPR

Five questions that need answers in the final 'Ozark' season

There's something that's just right about the final season of Ozark being presented by Netflix in two parts, given that Breaking Bad did the same thing. Breaking Bad has always been Ozark's most obvious influence, along with Justified and perhaps the second season of Fargo. The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and last season (yes, that is convoluted math) will arrive on the morning of January 21, so let's take a look at some of the things that still need resolution. (Other than: Why so many blue filters, and why is it so dark all the time?)
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
KYTV

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
Vulture

Ozark Season-Premiere Recap: When a Stranger Calls

The season premiere of the first half of the final season of Netflix’s hit Ozark strikes a solemn, foreboding tone. It’s like watching people sink into quicksand as the downfall of the Byrde family feels inevitable with each passing episode. The opening flash-forward shows a seemingly happy Byrde family driving before they swerve to avoid an oncoming truck and go flipping off the highway, setting the stage for the rest of the season — what or who will be that truck in the life of the Byrdes? And will their downfall come from within?
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews. The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.
Boston Globe

Final season of ‘Ozark’ gets underway Friday

“Ozark” has always been an “almost” for me — extremely watchable and dotted with compelling performances (by Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Lisa Emery as Darlene) but not deep or emotionally engaging. The Netflix series, in which the Byrde family moves from Chicago to Missouri to launder money for the mob, approaches excellence at times but never quite achieves it, instead falling back on big, juicy plot twists and grim atmospherics.
TVOvermind

Five Moments From Ozark that Went Too Far

As the popular Netflix series Ozark gets ready to enter into its final season, fans can’t help but reflect on a show that took the world by storm. The series centers around a man named Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) who relocates to the Ozarks after getting caught up in money laundering. Like most shows about illegal activity, Ozark is full of drama and action. However, there have also been some moments in the show that have been very intense. Some would even argue that these moments have been a little bit too much. At the same time, however, many of these scenes have become the most memorable parts of the show. Keep reading to see five moments from Ozark that went too far.
TVOvermind

The Five Best Antagonist Scenes in Ozark

The crime drama series, Ozark, is a game changer for many reasons. It features a gripping storyline and a stellar ensemble of cast members who have blown us away time and again. The series follows the money laundering operations of the Byrde family led by married couple Marty, portrayed by Jason Bateman (Horrible Bosses), and Wendy, portrayed by Laura Linney (John Adams). The new life of crime that the Byrde family embarked on was beyond their wildest imagination. Marty was put in a compromising position after a money laundering scheme he set up for a notorious Mexican drug cartel went wrong. As an experienced financial advisor, he begged for him and his family’s life and agreed to move to the Lake of the Ozarks region in central Missouri to set up an even bigger laundering operation. This major relocation faced even more challenges, as the Byrde family adjusted to small town life. Laundering copious amounts of money was one thing, but trying to co-exist and even enter into business dealings with the shady residents of the Ozarks was a whole other ball game. Here are the five best antagonist scenes in Ozark, in no particular order:
Decider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 4 Recap: Reckless

Wendy Byrde is becoming a loose cannon in Ozark Season 4 Episode 4. Not that she’d acknowledge it if you asked, of course. Like just about everyone in the Byrde family, she’d be the first to tell you that everything’s under control, provided we all stick together As A Family. This, of course, became markedly harder to do after she made the Sophie’s choice of sacrificing her brother to protect her husband and children. (And herself.) Her son Jonah hates her, and has joined what amounts to a rival drug organization with Ruth Langmore and Darlene Snell. Her husband, meanwhile, watches dumbfounded as she repeatedly says, falsely, that her brother Ben had addiction issues—which is why, she says, he is missing today, and which is also why, she says, the Byrde Family Foundation has gone into business with Shaw Medical Solutions to open opioid rehab centers.
Elle

The Moral Convergence of Mothers and Daughters In Ozark Season 4

Tell me if this image seems familiar: Wendy Byrde (played by an exquisite Laura Linney) clasps her hand, reassuring but firm, over the shoulder of her daughter, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz). In the Netflix mega-hit Ozark's fourth and final season, Charlotte has recanted the rebellion that defined her earlier chapters, when she sought legal estrangement from her criminal parents. Now, she's running the desk at their riverboat casino, one of several fronts for the family money-laundering business with the Navarro cartel. When Charlotte’s brother, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), has his chance to spark a revolt this season, Charlotte chides him. Wendy, in other words, has someone on her team.
Popculture

'Ozark' Season 4 Premiere Kills off a Character

Ozark is back on Netflix with a brand new batch of episodes — half a season's worth, to be exact. It's the last ride for the Byrd family, being as this season, Season 4, will be the show's last. As you'd expect from a show with a body count as high as Ozark's, not everyone makes it out alive. In fact, one character doesn't live past the first episode. Spoilers ahead for Ozark Season 4, Episode 1, "The Beginning of the End."
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Kevin Johnson previews season 4 of 'Ozark'

Fans of Netflix's acclaimed drama 'Ozark' are preparing to binge-watch the first part of season four when it drops Friday. Kevin Johnson has played Sam the realtor since the beginning and joins Good Day to share what fans may expect in the new season.
