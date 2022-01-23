ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React To ‘Ozark’ Season 4

By Laila Abuelhawa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark has been released this weekend (January 21), fans of the drama series were quick to binge the seven episodes. It’s only natural that Twitter had a lot to say so far about the award-winning series. See what folks...

epicstream.com

Why Ozark Season 4 was Split in Two Parts, According to Showrunner

Showrunner Chris Mundy explained why the final season of Ozark is split into two parts. Netflix's critically-acclaimed American crime drama series Ozark is considered to be one of the best shows on the streaming platform, and it will all come to an end with the debut of the fourth and final season. However, fans won't get the final episodes in just one batch. As previously announced, Season 4 has been split in two parts with the first seven episodes releasing later this month.
TV SERIES
NPR

Five questions that need answers in the final 'Ozark' season

There's something that's just right about the final season of Ozark being presented by Netflix in two parts, given that Breaking Bad did the same thing. Breaking Bad has always been Ozark's most obvious influence, along with Justified and perhaps the second season of Fargo. The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and last season (yes, that is convoluted math) will arrive on the morning of January 21, so let's take a look at some of the things that still need resolution. (Other than: Why so many blue filters, and why is it so dark all the time?)
TV SERIES
Eureka Times-Standard

TV Review | Final season of ‘Ozark’ is expectedly stressful

The Byrde family is cruising down the road, with Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me” playing on the car radio. “God,” says Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde, “I love his voice.”. She is in the passenger seat as her husband — Jason Bateman’s...
TV SERIES
KYTV

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Maameyaa#Ahmed Lakers#Jmoneysosaaa
The Independent

‘Performance of the year’: Ozark fans are calling for Julia Garner to win awards for mid-season finale

One particular scene in Ozark’s mid-season finale has blown fans away.The first half of Ozark season four arrived on Netflix on 21 January – and many fans of the show have already watched all seven episodes.The new series sees Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return to play Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering.But in finale’s closing minutes, everyone’s eyes were on Julia Garner, who plays a member of a local crime family, Ruth Langmore.***Spoilers ahead***At the end of the season, Ruth discovers that her cousin...
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

Final season of ‘Ozark’ gets underway Friday

“Ozark” has always been an “almost” for me — extremely watchable and dotted with compelling performances (by Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and Lisa Emery as Darlene) but not deep or emotionally engaging. The Netflix series, in which the Byrde family moves from Chicago to Missouri to launder money for the mob, approaches excellence at times but never quite achieves it, instead falling back on big, juicy plot twists and grim atmospherics.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

What did Darlene do to Jonah in Ozark? Hair reference confuses fans

Following the release of the first batch of episodes on Netflix of Ozark season 4, fans are ploughing through part 1. But they are also searching for a recap after a reference to Jonah’s hair from season 2 was mentioned. This left fans asking what did Darlene do to Jonah Byrde in Ozark?
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Joseph Sikora teases his return for 'unfinished business' in Ozark final season

Before he once again becomes a powerful Force, Joseph Sikora is returning for some "unfinished business" on Ozark. After wrapping his memorable six-season run on Starz's smash hit Power as New York gangster Tommy Egan, Sikora joined the cast of Netflix's own powerful crime series in season 3 as Kansas City mobster heir Frank Cosgrove Jr. While working under his father, the younger Cosgrove butted heads with Ruth (Julia Garner), which eventually resulted in him brutally attacking her. This led to where we left Frank Jr.: Darlene (Lisa Emery), seeking revenge for her new partner, walked up to Frank, who was sitting in his car, and shot him just below the belt at close range. Ouch, indeed.
TV SERIES
