Fans React To ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Tell me if this image seems familiar: Wendy Byrde (played by an exquisite Laura Linney) clasps her hand, reassuring but firm, over the shoulder of her daughter, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz). In the Netflix mega-hit Ozark's fourth and final season, Charlotte has recanted the rebellion that defined her earlier chapters, when she sought legal estrangement from her criminal parents. Now, she's running the desk at their riverboat casino, one of several fronts for the family money-laundering business with the Navarro cartel. When Charlotte’s brother, Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), has his chance to spark a revolt this season, Charlotte chides him. Wendy, in other words, has someone on her team.
