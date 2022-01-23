Fans React To ‘Ozark’ Season 4

There's something that's just right about the final season of Ozark being presented by Netflix in two parts, given that Breaking Bad did the same thing. Breaking Bad has always been Ozark's most obvious influence, along with Justified and perhaps the second season of Fargo. The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and last season (yes, that is convoluted math) will arrive on the morning of January 21, so let's take a look at some of the things that still need resolution. (Other than: Why so many blue filters, and why is it so dark all the time?)

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO