Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts says that the trilogy closes the book on Peter Parker's MCU origin. The last movie in Marvel's Home trilogy really leaves the door open for Spider-Man to be just about anything. Tom Holland's character is "finally" out on his own to deal with the real world problems that affect grown-ups. In some comments to Variety, Watts described his feelings about his three movie stint with the character. During this interview, the director reveals that the Home trilogy also maps onto his journey as a filmmaker at Marvel Studios. In a lot of ways, he's not that different than Holland. Following in the footsteps of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. Hoping to do right by that legacy while crafting a new take on the character that people will love for years to come. For both Spider-Man and the man behind the camera, No Way Home was just about the perfect send-off for this phase of Peter Parker's life.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO