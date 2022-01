The Raptors funky roster construction struck again. All-Star guard (hopefully), Fred VanVleet was out for this game and that left a hole on the roster that was tiny because of Fred, the smallest person on the roster playing what is usually the smallest position, but also massive because of his importance to winning games and the fact that he leads the NBA in minutes per game. Nurse & co. opted to embolden the larger players on the roster with those minutes, and ask that they emulate skills and responsibilities that are typically associated with guards. Who better, than Pascal Siakam to fill that role?

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO