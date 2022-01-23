ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hakim Ziyech marries silky skill with substance to underline divide between Chelsea and Tottenham

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

If Chelsea ’s first two victories this month had amounted to a sort of suffocation, with the nature of their dominance slowly crushing Tottenham with a vice-like grip, the third act of this one-sided derby felt rather more spectacularly fatal . Yes, the goal itself that broke the deadlock was one of those truly breathtaking moments: a stunning Hakim Ziyech shot that gathered certainty as it curled towards the top corner. But the manner of this 2-0 victory, and the vast gap between these two close rivals, has felt as though it has only become more stretched with recent familiarity.

There will be some Tottenham supporters who rightly feel aggrieved after Harry Kane had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half for a faint push on Thiago Silva , but this was the type of performance that embodied Antonio Conte ’s frustrations and will only fuel his irritation over a lack of reinforcements.

The Italian’s starting line-up said as much, almost pointedly defeatist in its approach, with a switch to 4-4-2 offering only Steven Bergwin’s pace on the break as a genuine threat. And so, while Spurs sunk into their own limitations, seemingly resigned to bobbing and weaving in the fragile hope of landing a Hail Mary, Chelsea were given more licence to shed their own attacking frustrations.

They had threatened to reign for a while in the first half. Chelsea had immediately established their oppressive dominance but were rarely able to force any clear openings. And when their best chance fell to Romelu Lukaku after half an hour, his snatched and scuffed shot from eight yards out felt like a neat summation of his past few months at the club. But while this may not have been a return to the deadly attacking air Chelsea wielded at the start of the season, there was a renewed killer instinct.

That much was a credit to Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi , as well as Tuchel’s decision to revert to a 4-3-3. The pair ran Spurs’ full-backs ragged throughout, with Japhet Tanganga perhaps fortunate not to receive a second yellow card in the first half alone, while Mason Mount thrived in a No 8 role, linking up the play in a way few others can manage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvBw6_0dtbjC0l00

They weren’t quite redemptive performances, but there has certainly been an undercurrent of criticism towards Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi in recent weeks. The former can be a stop-start type of player, always silky and smooth to watch but without necessarily adding substance. Here he was fantastic, spinning Ben Davies into a hopeless web, with a freedom to roam and prise open the spaces in Spurs’ cramped block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NS9II_0dtbjC0l00

Similarly, Hudson-Odoi can suffer from bouts of inconsistency, with that daring directness to his running as a teenager having been a little blunted by maturity. But it was that missing quality that laid the groundwork for Ziyech’s wondergoal, surging into space aggressively again down the left before teeing up the type of strike Ziyech turned into a famous vintage during his days at Ajax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Gmai_0dtbjC0l00

But in truth, while those tactical tweaks should bear more fruit in the long-term, a third victory in as many weeks said more about Spurs than any Chelsea revelation. The narrative that Conte is embittered by the squad at his disposal will only take on a new layer of acrimony and strength now. He had already spent much of the game prowling his technical area in dismay, berating his side’s every mistake, and he did little to stir the imagination of a comeback after falling behind. In fact, Spurs’ response was decidedly weak and Ziyech so nearly followed his first goal with a second of near-equal brilliance when a wicked half-volley forced Hugo Lloris into a fine save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmJg3_0dtbjC0l00

For Spurs, it’s the slow descent into a cycle that, without any great intervention, is destined to keep repeating itself. There was no great deal of surprise when Silva leapt highest to confirm Spurs’ fate at a set-piece. Nor was there a sense that Chelsea had to be at their best to apply that finishing blow. Conte is a fine manager but no miracle worker. And the problem for Spurs is that he seems more infuriatedly aware of that than anyone.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Gary Neville compares Hakim Ziyech to Riyad Mahrez

Hakim Ziyech has struggled for form for most of his time at Chelsea, and there were plenty of people who thought he might be sold last summer after just a year at the club. Things haven’t improved that much this campaign, and not long ago there was similar talk about the Moroccan potentially leaving the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underline#Italian#Spurs
The Independent

‘We know it’s not over’: Kevin De Bruyne urges Man City to maintain their intensity

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the title race is not over and is determined to make sure Manchester City maintain their intensity.Premier League leaders City dropped points for the first time since October on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at SouthamptonThe result ended the champions’ run of 12 successive victories and allowed second-placed Liverpool who have game in hand and a trip to the Etihad Stadium to come, to cut their advantage to nine points.De Bruyne told City TV: “Obviously the schedule in December is a lot of games following each and we managed to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson until the end of the season

Watford are set appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager until the end of the season.The Hornets sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.A 3-0 defeat at home to relegation rivals Norwich on Friday saw Watford drop into the Premier League bottom three for the first time this season and the club’s owners have turned to Hodgson.Ex-England boss Hodgson has worked with the Pozzo family before during a short stint with Udinese in 2001 which ended with his dismissal following 17 matches.However, the 74-year-old has always retained good relations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical tweaks give air to Chelsea’s wings

It is customary for any great trilogy to feature some sort of redemption, revenge or at least a fitting finale. In truth, the clinical nature of Chelsea’s three victories over Tottenham this month left no room for such drama. It has been a course of unerring superiority, requiring just five minutes for Thomas Tuchel’s side to assert their dominance in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final and culminating in Sunday’s clinical 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.After what has been the most exacting period of Tuchel’s tenure, even if Chelsea’s title hopes are still all but redundant, it felt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Porto reject Tottenham offer for Luis Diaz

What the papers sayPorto have rejected an initial offer from Tottenham for Luis Diaz, according to the Evening Standard. The 25-year-old winger has a release clause of £66million, and the Spurs’ reported starting offer of £37m plus add-ons did not cut it.The same paper reports that Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is being assessed by Arsenal The option is being weighed up due to the club’s likely failure to sign Bruno Guimaraes, who is now strongly linked with Newcastle. The 23-year-old Luiz is said to have been admired by Mikel Arteta since they worked together at Manchester City.The Daily Mail, citing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri becomes latest victim of Watford’s extreme short-termism

Claudio Ranieri was always doomed to failure at Watford. The 70-year-old has been sacked after a shambolic run that generated just one point in eight Premier League games and culminated in the embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Norwich City on Friday night.When the floodlights failed at Vicarage Road with Watford trailing to their relegation rivals, it was already clear. The lights were going out for Ranieri. The Italian was in charge for just 13 league games. He is well-liked and respected across the sport but he was just about the worst appointment that Gino Pozzo, the club’s owner, could have made....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rashford and Lingard reinforce opposition to antisemitism after photo with Wiley

Marcus Rashford has reinforced his opposition to antisemitism after being pictured with controversial rapper Wiley A photograph has emerged of the England international and his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard alongside the grime artist, who sparked outrage in 2020 with a series of inflammatory antisemitic posts on social media.Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford with rapper Wiley in Dubai 📸 pic.twitter.com/16WImrguFP— utdreport (@utdreport) January 24, 2022It is reported the picture was taken on Sunday in Dubai where Wiley has been performing and a number of footballers are currently taking a winter break.Rashford tweeted on Tuesday: “This picture has been brought...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy