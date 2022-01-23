Citi asks NYC-based employees to return to office next month

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As COVID-19 cases gradually recede in the Tri-state area, Citi asked its workers in the New York City region to return to the office early next month.

Employees who live in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region are expected to return to the office on Feb. 7, a month after encouraging staffers to work-from-home through the holidays as omicron cases surged.

The bank said it will continue to monitor local health data for its offices outside the region before asking workers to return.

Citibank has implemented a policy for employees to be fully vaccinated. Last month, the Wall Street giant reportedly placed unvaccinated workers on leave, then fired them by the end of January.