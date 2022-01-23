ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Citi asks NYC-based employees to return to office next month

By Brian Brant
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LodZC_0dtbiZ2100

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As COVID-19 cases gradually recede in the Tri-state area, Citi asked its workers in the New York City region to return to the office early next month.

Employees who live in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region are expected to return to the office on Feb. 7, a month after encouraging staffers to work-from-home through the holidays as omicron cases surged.

The bank said it will continue to monitor local health data for its offices outside the region before asking workers to return.

Citibank has implemented a policy for employees to be fully vaccinated. Last month, the Wall Street giant reportedly placed unvaccinated workers on leave, then fired them by the end of January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Region#Omicron#Citibank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy