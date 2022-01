Toyota has gradually been revitalizing its lineup of dated large trucks and SUVs, a process that began with the unveiling of the all-new Tundra last year. It's now the turn of the full-size Sequoia three-row SUV. The outgoing Toyota Sequoia had been on sale for well over a decade and was in dire need of replacement since newer rivals like the latest Chevrolet Tahoe had arrived on the scene, but its extended production run is also an indication of how much value is placed on Toyota durability above all else. The new Sequoia arrives with a Capstone luxury trim and a twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain with 437 horsepower. It's also got a butch new appearance and a fresh cabin. Is the Sequoia once again worthy of a spot on the podium in its segment?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO