Christian Eriksen set for Brentford medical

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully...
Comments / 0