Premier League

Christian Eriksen set for Brentford medical

By Sean Walsh
90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford are closing in on the free signing of Christian Eriksen with the midfielder set to undergo a medical early next week, 90min understands. Eriksen has been without a club after he agreed to the termination of his Inter contract last...

www.90min.com

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hull sack manager Grant McCann following club takeover

Hull City have confirmed the departure of head coach Grant McCann after two and a half years in the role.McCann’s future had been in doubt after Turkish businessman and TV personality Acun Ilicali completed his £20million takeover of the Sky Bet Championship club last Wednesday.Chairman and owner Ilicali said in a statement: “Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.“These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy and frustrated with Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly 'unhappy and frustrated' with his teammates Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood during Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday. The Red Devils moved up to fourth on the Premier League table courtesy Marcus Rashford's injury-time winner. Maguire had been out since suffering an abdominal injury in the victory over Burnley, which was United's final match of 2021, but returned to action and put in an improved performance after struggling throughout the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Anthony Martial to undergo medical ahead of Sevilla loan

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will fly to Spain to undergo a medical with Sevilla, with a loan move now agreed in principle. 90min understands that the Frenchman, whose wish to leave Old Trafford has been confirmed by both his agent and interim United boss Ralf Rangnick, will join for the remainder of the season after agreeing to reduce his wages, but the move will not include an option to buy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd's four-man shortlist to replace Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to replace Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. Rangnick was appointed as interim boss following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's back in November and will be moving into a consultancy role once the current campaign ends. The Red Devils are on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd not likely to let Donny van de Beek leave

Manchester United still do not intend to let Donny van de Beek leave Old Trafford, despite interest in the Dutchman’s services from other clubs. Van de Beek is yet to start a Premier League game this season and has only featured in one of United’s last six league fixtures - coming off the bench in the final minute of the recent 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Sevilla confirm signing of Anthony Martial on loan from Man Utd

Sevilla have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season. Martial requested to leave Old Trafford earlier this month amid concerns over his lack of game time, and after lengthy negotiations over the finances involved, United finally agreed to send him to Seville on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal linked with trio of strikers after Dusan Vlahovic rejection

Arsenal are thought to be monitoring at least three other strikers, with Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic now expected to stay in Serie A and join Juventus instead. The Gunners had been keen on the young Serbian, who has scored 38 times in Serie A in little over a season and a half since the start of 2020/21, but must now turn their attention elsewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Watford confirm Roy Hodgson as new manager

Watford have unveiled Roy Hodgson as their new manager, following the departure of Claudio Ranieri. 74-year-old Hodgson has been out of the game since he left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and he resumes his status as the oldest manager in Premier League history. "Watford FC is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Atalanta reject Newcastle's opening bid for Duvan Zapata

Atalanta have rejected Newcastle United's opening offer for Duvan Zapata, 90min understands. The Magpies have already brought in one striker in Burnley's Chris Wood this month, but manager Eddie Howe wants more options. The overall terms of the Zapata deal are not believed to be a major issue with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jesse Lingard angered by Man Utd's refusal to sanction loan exit

Jesse Lingard has been left fuming by Manchester United's continued refusal to sanction his departure this month. Newcastle United have been pursuing Lingard for some time and recently lodged a mammoth loan offer to try and convince the Red Devils to part ways with the midfielder, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Sevilla stand firm over Newcastle target Diego Carlos

Sevilla have informed Newcastle United and Diego Carlos that they are not entertaining any offers for the Brazilian, 90min understands. Carlos emerged as Newcastle's top defensive target in January after they failed with pursuits of Lille's Sven Botman and Nico Schlotterbeck of Freiburg. Newcastle have been encouraged to continue their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle make approach for Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United have opened negotiations with Lyon over a deal for Bruno Guimaraes, 90min can confirm. Eddie Howe has been determined to add a central midfielder to his squad this month, having already brought in right-back Kieran Trippier and striker Chris Wood to aid his side's push for survival. With...
PREMIER LEAGUE

