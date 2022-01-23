ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Palin defamation suit against New York Times takes trial Monday

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
A defamation suit by Sarah Palin, who has spent more than four years battling The New York Times over a corrected editorial, will be heard in Manhattan federal court Monday, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The trial, expected to last five days, marks a rare instance of a major...

