Man killed after auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate was father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police say one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a collision.

A male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. He later succumbed to those injuries.

The victim has been identified by family as Carlos Dunlap Sr., a beloved bail bondsman and the father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap. He is survived by three children: Bianca Dunlap, Michael Dunlap, and Carlos Dunlap.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap drops into coverage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The following statement was released by David Aylor Law Offices on behalf of the family:

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. This is a devastating and shocking time for not only family and friends but the community as a whole.”

Fort Dorchester High School also released a statement : “We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers.”

State Representative Wendell Gilliard said, “Mr.Carlos Dunlap Sr. and I were longtime friends! South Carolina has lost a great drum major for peace and Justice.”

The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene. The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.