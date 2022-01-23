ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

COLUMN: Rounding Third ……..

By John David Fay
Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA good friend of mine, and long-time road runner, Paul Katchmar, asked me to remind all the runners out there that they should be running or walking against the traffic—not with it. Glad to do it for you, Paul, but I’m not sure how many of my readers...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Players of Utica presents ‘Rounding Third’

UTICA — Players of Utica will present Richard Dresser’s “Rounding Third,” starring Dan Burgess and Richard K. Stoodley and directed by Dennis Clark, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 4-5, along with 2 p.m. matinees on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6. Tickets can...
UTICA, NY
Variety

Jackie Robinson West Little League Scandal Chronicled in ‘One Golden Summer’ Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of the 2014 Jackson Robinson West little league baseball team’s championship run and subsequent downfall will be chronicled in the feature-length documentary “One Golden Summer.” The all-Black team from Chicago’s South Side defied expectations to win the U.S. Little League Championship, going on to face the baseball team from Seoul, South Korea, for the world title. Along the way, the team of 13 12-year-olds inspired their city and won millions of fans across the country, becoming heroic role models to Black youth. The Jackie Robinson West (JRW) team was celebrated with a ticker tape parade in Chicago, national news...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
The Guardian

Sweat by Bill Hayes review – a history of the physical that gets personal

A theatre director once told me that you should never ask what a play is about, just as you should never ask a prisoner what they’re in for: instead, you should ask, “What’s the inquiry?”. What’s the difference, you might wonder. Well, Bill Hayes’s Sweat is “about” a history of exercise, indeed, that’s its subtitle. Yet his inquiry would be better summarised: “What does my body and its acts and competencies say about who I am? What, for that matter, did Plato’s? And from everyone in between, what can I learn about the self?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBTV

Drivers brace for third round of winter weather

If you're familiar with them, you know - the PTA is all about making education better for our students. It helps remove barriers and create opportunities for kids. Part 2: Low-performing schools need a stronger PTA presence from Charlotte parents. Updated: 3 hours ago. If you're familiar with them, you...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Romesentinel.com

Cinema Capitol in Rome offers one night only screening of ‘Red Rocket’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “Red Rocket” for a one-night special screening tonight, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Finding himself down and out in Los Angeles, ex-porn star Mikey Saber decides to crawl back to his hometown of Texas City, Texas, where his estranged wife and mother-in-law are living.
ROME, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Detroit#Philadelphia
CBS Pittsburgh

Showtime Cancels Pittsburgh-Filmed ‘American Rust’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “American Rust,” the show filmed in western Pennsylvania and starring Jeff Daniels, is coming to an end after just one season. Showtime confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that it won’t be ordering a second season of the show. “American Rust” was set in western Pennsylvania and filmed in the Pittsburgh area for months before premiering in September. “We can confirm that ‘American Rust’ will not be moving forward with a second season,” Showtime said in an emailed statement to the Post-Gazette. “We would like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our amazing cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.” Set in “an economically devastated Pennsylvania steel town,” Showtime says the show follows Daniels’ “complicated and compromised” police chief who has to decide how far he’s willing to go when the son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney, is accused of murder. It may not be entirely over for “American Rust.” The production company has started to talk about finding the show a new home, Pittsburgh Film Office director Dawn Keezer told the Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reality Tea

Below Deck Recap: Not Givin’ Away My Shot

Welcome to Below Deck: The Musical. Or as close as we’ll ever get. We’ve got costumes. We’ve got refreshments. And like any cast of drama kids worth their show tunes, we have inter-cast drama in the lead up to closing night. Plus the incredible revelation that Eddie Lucas is really just a theater kid at […] The post Below Deck Recap: Not Givin’ Away My Shot appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
1051thebounce.com

Winter Storm Heading to Michigan Next Week

Michigan has dodged a great amount of snow and ice lately, especially when you look at what our southern friends have been getting this winter season. They’ve literally been slammed with snow this entire season. Sure, we’ve experienced sub-zero temperatures in Michigan, but I’ll take the bitterly cold, dry air over a moderately cold, wet climate any day. However, it appears Michigan’s luck is about to change, as the beginning of February is setting itself up to bring some of that moist air north.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy