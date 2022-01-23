ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andre Iguodala's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday night in San Francisco at Chase Center, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games, and they are currently 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.

They had been going back and forth with the Suns for the top spot earlier in the season, but recently the Suns have take a sizable lead in the standings.

  DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list.
  The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerami Grant offers list of preferred trade destinations

Jerami Grant and his representatives have presented a list of teams to the Detroit Pistons where he would prefer a trade if they decide to go in that direction at the deadline. Grant signed a three-year deal with the Pistons during the 2020 offseason and will be eligible for a contract extension in the offseaon. “He still wants to sign a contract extension this summer,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think he’s eligible for one over one hundred million. If he gets traded somewhere, he wants to get traded somewhere he’s going to get paid.
NBA
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen’s 1992 Dream Team Sneakers Are Returning 30 Years Later

Scottie Pippen’s name popped up more than expected in 2021. Not for his hot takes in basketball analysis, or even for his attachment to his popular Nike footwear from the 1990s. The six-time NBA champion definitely made headlines for saying some controversial stuff to promote his new book Unguarded, a memoir that in part discusses the Bulls dynasty and playing with Jordan. Simply put, he wasn’t happy with The Last Dance, the 2020 ESPN documentary that gave fans the most one-on-one access to the GOAT; Pippen, who felt the shadow for the entirety of his career, about had it with his portrayal in the 10-part series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
