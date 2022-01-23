Andre Iguodala's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday night in San Francisco at Chase Center, and for the game they will be without one of their key players.
Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.
The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games, and they are currently 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
They had been going back and forth with the Suns for the top spot earlier in the season, but recently the Suns have take a sizable lead in the standings.
