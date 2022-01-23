“Scream” Falls Behind Spidey At Box-Office

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg.
Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15.
“Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
