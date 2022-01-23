ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Scream” Falls Behind Spidey At Box-Office

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his crown was taken last week by the new “Scream,” Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is back on top of the U.S. box-office this weekend as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reclaimed the top spot in its sixth weekend of release. The comic book...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wore His Original ‘Spider-Man’ Suit for ‘No Way Home,’ Told Family About Returning

Andrew Garfield confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he wore the same Spider-Man suit in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that he did in his original “The Amazing-Spider Man” movies. When asked about putting on his original suit again, Garfield responded, “Yeah. I still fit, bruh.” “No, I had to get in shape,” Garfield clarified. “I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.” Garfield played Spider-Man in two comic book tentpoles directed by Marc...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Deadline

Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Planned Live-Action Remake Of ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’

Peter Dinklage, the Game of Thrones actor currently starring in the feature film Cyrano, slammed plans for a Disney live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, telling podcaster Marc Maron that the project is “f*cking backwards.” Disney’s latest adaptation of the classic 1938 animated film is set to star West Side Story actror Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as a newly created male lead character. “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” Dinklage said on Maron’s WTF podcast yesterday. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f*cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?” The planned remake will feature original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and is expected to go into production in the UK this spring.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ Costume Designer Explains Why It Has ‘Every Element to Win Best Picture’

Back in 2018, “Black Panther” cracked the best picture race and showed that the industry was ready to recognize the superhero movie. It also landed five other nominations and made Oscar history when Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler won in their respective categories of costume design and production design. This year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which just swung back to the top of the box office is leading the conversation once again for all the reasons Owen Gleiberman mentioned here, showing why a superhero movie should be considered worthy of cracking the best picture race — especially as the number...
MOVIES
Variety

Sam Raimi Explains His ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Feelings, Reveals Whether ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Finished Filming

Sam Raimi, the director of Columbia Pictures’ original “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, has spoken out about watching his original cast reprise their roles in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” In an exclusive interview with Variety while promoting the Oscar-shortlisted film “You’re Dead Hélène,” a live-action horror short film produced by Raimi, the director discussed seeing Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina take up their iconic characters once again. “It was so much fun,” Raimi said. “I love ‘No Way Home’ and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Box Office#Spidey
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Read The Screenplay For A Marvel That’s Now One Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Spoiler Alert: This story contains major plot details of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened December 17 and shattered box office records for the pandemic era and beyond. In case there is anyone out there left who still hasn’t seen the movie, this article will touch on some spoilers from the Sony/Marvel film — and the screenplay certainly will. In the script by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, everyone knows that Peter Parker...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘Scream’ Refuses To Stay Silent With $30M Debut, Unseating ‘Spider-Man’

Scream (review)- $30.6M. Scream wouldn’t stay silent in its opening weekend, as the Ghostface became first to unseat Spider-Man at the box office. The $30.6M debut, and estimated $36M four-day holiday total, is beyond expectations for the longtime horror franchise. This is far better than the $18M brought in by Scream 4 back in 2011. The reunion of David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox was enough to return original fans, while a cast of fresh faces lured in newbies who may be unfamiliar with the series’ play on genre tropes.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

'Scream' dethrones 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' with $30.6 million box office debut

Paramount Pictures' fifth Scream film scared up an estimated $30.6 million at the box office to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home, which held the top spot for the past four weeks. The horror flick, with returning stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, is expected to deliver an estimated $35 million factoring in Monday's Martin Luther King holiday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Keeps the Box Office Alive with $20+ Million Opening

The omicron variant may be presenting a new wave of challenges as we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, but Scream is keeping things alive at the box office. The fifth film in the Scream franchise has had a robust opening weekend, bringing in $23.4 million in its first two days and is well on its way to a $31.5 million 3-day and $36 million 4-day weekend opening box office. Those numbers have Paramount Pictures thrilled at how the film has "reinvigorated the franchise".
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
WHIO Dayton

Scary good: ‘Scream’ debuts with $30.6M at box office

“Scream” is scaring up some big numbers during the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The three-day domestic weekend gross for the movie is an estimated $30.6 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The sequel in the slasher franchise is projected to earn $35 million over the weekend, Variety...
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Scream’ shrieks from the top of the charts

Though this column went unpublished during winter break, the box office did not miss a beat. We saw the release of the highest-grossing film of the last two years, as well as a number of high profile flops that severely failed to meet their box office expectations. Though we might not be able to dive into all we missed, this week’s top five does give us a mix of everything.
MOVIES
mediapost.com

Paramount's 'Scream' Ends 'Spider-Man' Reign With $30.6M At Box Office

Paramount’s fifth edition of the theatrical franchise “Scream” topped a healthy $30.6 million for its movie theatrical opening -- ending the four-week reign of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home," according to Comscore. Still, the latest "Spider-Man" was able to stick another $20.8 million on the board,...
MOVIES
EW.com

Scream nabs top box office spot with killer debut

Spider-Man is no match for Ghostface. The fifth installment of the iconic horror film franchise Scream debuted at the top box office spot this weekend with a killer $30.6 million in domestic box offices, ending Spider-Man: No Way Home's four-week reign. The sequel — the first of which to not...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Scream' tops North American box office with $30.6M

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Horror sequel Scream is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.6 million in receipts in it wekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Spider-Man: Far From Home with $20.8 million, followed by Sing 2 at No. 3 with $8.3 million, The 355 at No. 4 with $2.34 million and The King's Man at No. 5 with $2.32 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Terrorizes Box Office With $3.5M in Previews

Scream made plenty of noise as it opened in select theaters Thursday night, grossing a strong $3.5 million in Thursday previews despite challenges posed by the omicron variant and another surge in COVID-19 cases. The slasher pic began rolling out at 7 p.m. local time across the country in roughly 3,000 locations. By Friday morning, it will be playing in more 3,666 theaters. The reboot — featuring original ‘Scream’ stars including Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell alongside franchise newcomers — hopes transform into the first box office hit of 2022. The slasher film opens more than 25 years after Wes Craven’s Scream turned...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy