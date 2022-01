Did you know lakes around Michigan breathe in the winter? Well, technically they're not breathing but that's exactly what it sounds like as you'll hear in the video below. Rick Vuyst from thankyouverymulch.com posted a really cool video on Facebook over the weekend of what sounds like Lake Michigan breathing. He laid down on his stomach on the ice and took a video and what you'll hear is really wild.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO