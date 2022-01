Claudio Ranieri was always doomed to failure at Watford. The 70-year-old has been sacked after a shambolic run that generated just one point in eight Premier League games and culminated in the embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Norwich City on Friday night.When the floodlights failed at Vicarage Road with Watford trailing to their relegation rivals, it was already clear. The lights were going out for Ranieri. The Italian was in charge for just 13 league games. He is well-liked and respected across the sport but he was just about the worst appointment that Gino Pozzo, the club’s owner, could have made....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO