Syracuse basketball looks to snap its two-game losing streak and get its offense back on track as the Orange prepares to host Wake Forest this Saturday evening on the Hill. The ‘Cuse (9-11, 3-6), most recently, lost by 20 points at top-10 Duke as well as by 11 points at Pittsburgh, in a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference clashes where the Orange tremendously struggled shooting the ball from the field, from beyond the arc, and from the charity stripe.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO