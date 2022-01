Brandon Brooks was the total package. "Nobody can do what Brandon does at his position. He's the best in the business," Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Jeff Stoutland once said. "You see him do things athletically that are just unbelievable. He has range that other guys just don't have – the ability to get to the second level and get on one of those smaller guys and lock him up and it's over! Then he can stand at the line of scrimmage in a phone booth and just knock your face off."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO