Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

Utah researchers to conduct study of new birth control method for men

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

